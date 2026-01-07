The YouTuber was clearly not prepared for such a controversy
What do you do when K-pop drama meets billionaire internet logic? Apparently, you tag MrBeast and hope for the best.
The world’s most-subscribed YouTuber found himself unexpectedly dragged into the NewJeans saga this week after fans flooded his TikTok comments with pleas to “save” Danielle. Yes—that MrBeast. Yes—that kind of saving.
On January 6 (local time), US outlet Empire reported that MrBeast’s comments section had turned into a full-blown fan campaign, with messages urging him to “Help Danielle,” “Save NewJeans,” and even “Buy HYBE,” all under the hashtag #mrbeastsavenewjeans.
MrBeast, clearly not briefed on K-pop contract law, responded with peak confusion, asking simply: “What do I need to do?”
The sudden appeal to YouTube’s philanthropy king comes amid serious legal trouble for Danielle. Since November 2024, NewJeans has been locked in a contract dispute with ADOR. After the group lost its first trial last October, events moved quickly: Haerin, Hyein and Hanni returned to the agency, Minji remains in talks, but Danielle’s exclusive contract was officially terminated.
On December 29, ADOR confirmed it had notified Danielle of the termination, adding that it plans to hold Danielle’s family member and former CEO Min Hee-jin legally responsible for the dispute, her departure, and her delayed return to the group. ADOR has since filed a lawsuit against Danielle and two others, seeking penalties and damages reportedly totaling 43.1 billion won. Danielle has hired legal counsel and is preparing a counterclaim.
Once the eye-watering lawsuit amount went public, some fans leapt to a… creative solution: ask one of the richest creators on the planet to step in, acquire HYBE, and rescue NewJeans.
For context, MrBeast has around 460 million subscribers and an estimated net worth of $700 million (roughly 940 billion won). Impressive—but still not exactly a “casual K-pop takeover” budget.
For now, MrBeast remains confused, HYBE remains untouched, and the legal battle continues—while the internet once again proves that when things get messy, someone will inevitably ask a YouTuber to fix it.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox