GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

How MrBeast got dragged into K-Pop band NewJeans’ legal storm: 'What do I need to do?'

The YouTuber was clearly not prepared for such a controversy

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Fans flooded his TikTok comments with pleas to “save” Danielle.
Fans flooded his TikTok comments with pleas to “save” Danielle.
AFP

What do you do when K-pop drama meets billionaire internet logic? Apparently, you tag MrBeast and hope for the best.

The world’s most-subscribed YouTuber found himself unexpectedly dragged into the NewJeans saga this week after fans flooded his TikTok comments with pleas to “save” Danielle. Yes—that MrBeast. Yes—that kind of saving.

On January 6 (local time), US outlet Empire reported that MrBeast’s comments section had turned into a full-blown fan campaign, with messages urging him to “Help Danielle,” “Save NewJeans,” and even “Buy HYBE,” all under the hashtag #mrbeastsavenewjeans.

MrBeast, clearly not briefed on K-pop contract law, responded with peak confusion, asking simply: “What do I need to do?”

The sudden appeal to YouTube’s philanthropy king comes amid serious legal trouble for Danielle. Since November 2024, NewJeans has been locked in a contract dispute with ADOR. After the group lost its first trial last October, events moved quickly: Haerin, Hyein and Hanni returned to the agency, Minji remains in talks, but Danielle’s exclusive contract was officially terminated.

On December 29, ADOR confirmed it had notified Danielle of the termination, adding that it plans to hold Danielle’s family member and former CEO Min Hee-jin legally responsible for the dispute, her departure, and her delayed return to the group. ADOR has since filed a lawsuit against Danielle and two others, seeking penalties and damages reportedly totaling 43.1 billion won. Danielle has hired legal counsel and is preparing a counterclaim.

Once the eye-watering lawsuit amount went public, some fans leapt to a… creative solution: ask one of the richest creators on the planet to step in, acquire HYBE, and rescue NewJeans.

For context, MrBeast has around 460 million subscribers and an estimated net worth of $700 million (roughly 940 billion won). Impressive—but still not exactly a “casual K-pop takeover” budget.

For now, MrBeast remains confused, HYBE remains untouched, and the legal battle continues—while the internet once again proves that when things get messy, someone will inevitably ask a YouTuber to fix it.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

K-pop girl group 'NewJeans' members (L-R) Hanni, Haerin, Danielle and Minji during an appointment ceremony of the 2024 Korea Tourism Honorary Ambassador.

Danielle faces $81M penalty after NewJeans exit

2m read
The company also announced plans to pursue legal action against Danielle’s family and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin

Danielle leaves NewJeans amid contract dispute

2m read
With BTS gearing up for their highly anticipated comeback in March 2026, the group has been keeping fans updated through Weverse Lives and practice session snippets.

BTS RM calls out their agency, ex-employee responds

3m read
Hee-jin is considered the 'mother' of NewJeans.

NewJeans's 'mother' Min Hee-Jin releases statement

3m read