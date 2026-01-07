On December 29, ADOR confirmed it had notified Danielle of the termination, adding that it plans to hold Danielle’s family member and former CEO Min Hee-jin legally responsible for the dispute, her departure, and her delayed return to the group. ADOR has since filed a lawsuit against Danielle and two others, seeking penalties and damages reportedly totaling 43.1 billion won. Danielle has hired legal counsel and is preparing a counterclaim.