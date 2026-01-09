GOLD/FOREX
Jupiter to light up UAE skies in rare celestial display this Saturday

Jupiter shines bigger and brighter: A stargazing adventure in Dubai

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
NASA

Dubai: This Saturday night, January 10, 2026, Jupiter will be at its brightest and closest to Earth all year. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is hosting a free stargazing event perfect for families and children curious about space.

What's happening?

Jupiter is reaching "opposition", when it lines up directly opposite the Sun from Earth. This makes the giant planet appear bigger and brighter than usual in our night sky. It's the best time all year to see Jupiter and its moons.

Perfect for families

The event runs from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM and includes:

  • A short talk explaining what makes Jupiter special

  • Time to ask questions about space and planets

  • Telescope viewing where you can actually see Jupiter and its four largest moons

Why kids will love it

Through the telescope, children can see Jupiter's colorful cloud bands and tiny moons orbiting around it. Did you know Jupiter is so big that 1,300 Earths could fit inside? Or that it has a storm (the Great Red Spot) that's been raging for over 300 years?

Many kids discover their love of astronomy at events like this, there's something magical about seeing another planet with your own eyes.

Easy to join

No experience needed! Just bring your curiosity and dress comfortably for an evening outdoors. The event is great for all ages, whether you're 5 or 50.

Jupiter only reaches opposition about once a year, and this weekend offers excellent viewing conditions. It's a wonderful way to spend quality time together while exploring the wonders of our solar system.

When: Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 6:30-9:00 PM
Where: Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Dubai
Book now: althurayaastronomycenter.ae/jupiter-opposition-2026

Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com
