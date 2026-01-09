Jupiter to light up UAE skies in rare celestial display this Saturday

Many kids discover their love of astronomy at events like this, there's something magical about seeing another planet with your own eyes.

Through the telescope, children can see Jupiter's colorful cloud bands and tiny moons orbiting around it. Did you know Jupiter is so big that 1,300 Earths could fit inside? Or that it has a storm (the Great Red Spot) that's been raging for over 300 years?

Jupiter is reaching "opposition", when it lines up directly opposite the Sun from Earth. This makes the giant planet appear bigger and brighter than usual in our night sky. It's the best time all year to see Jupiter and its moons.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi Social Media Reporter

