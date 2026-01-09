Jupiter to light up UAE skies in rare celestial display this Saturday

Jupiter shines bigger and brighter: A stargazing adventure in Dubai
Dubai: This Saturday night, January 10, 2026, Jupiter will be at its brightest and closest to Earth all year. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is hosting a free stargazing event perfect for families and children curious about space.
Jupiter is reaching "opposition", when it lines up directly opposite the Sun from Earth. This makes the giant planet appear bigger and brighter than usual in our night sky. It's the best time all year to see Jupiter and its moons.
The event runs from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM and includes:
A short talk explaining what makes Jupiter special
Time to ask questions about space and planets
Telescope viewing where you can actually see Jupiter and its four largest moons
Through the telescope, children can see Jupiter's colorful cloud bands and tiny moons orbiting around it. Did you know Jupiter is so big that 1,300 Earths could fit inside? Or that it has a storm (the Great Red Spot) that's been raging for over 300 years?
Many kids discover their love of astronomy at events like this, there's something magical about seeing another planet with your own eyes.
No experience needed! Just bring your curiosity and dress comfortably for an evening outdoors. The event is great for all ages, whether you're 5 or 50.
Jupiter only reaches opposition about once a year, and this weekend offers excellent viewing conditions. It's a wonderful way to spend quality time together while exploring the wonders of our solar system.
When: Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 6:30-9:00 PM
Where: Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Dubai
Book now: althurayaastronomycenter.ae/jupiter-opposition-2026
