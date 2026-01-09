RAK Police launch people-first approach to safety

New initiatives strengthen social cohesion and preventive safety in Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah Police have rolled out an integrated framework for community partnerships and shared prevention, aiming to strengthen security, social cohesion, and environmental awareness while promoting proactive intervention.
Brigadier Dr Tareq Mohammed bin Saif, Director-General of Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the initiative has already introduced several targeted programmes designed to bring police closer to the community and enhance public safety.
“Together, Our Community Is Safe” has engaged 15 nationalities in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zones. The programme focuses on boosting security awareness and improving communication between police and community members.
“Tourism and Safety” trains hotel staff to handle lost property and emergency situations, helping enhance visitor security and confidence. Both programmes are supported by strategic partnerships to ensure effective outreach and sustainable impact.
Dr bin Saif noted that many employees in hotels and hospitality establishments have already benefited from awareness campaigns implemented since the start of the year.
He stressed that these initiatives reinforce social cohesion, active community participation in prevention, and a comprehensive model of social and preventive security in the emirate. By intensifying preventive awareness in cooperation with key partners, Ras Al Khaimah is enhancing tourism security, driving development, and strengthening its position on the regional and global tourism map.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox