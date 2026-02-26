BNW Developments Unveils First Radisson Blu Hotel and Residences in RAK Central

The partnership introduces a 361-key hotel and 222 branded residences to RAK Central
BNW Developments, the single largest private developer in Ras Al Khaimah, unveiled the first Radisson Blu Hotel and Radisson Blu Residences in RAK Central, in partnership with Radisson Hotel Group.
Located within RAK Central, the development brings Radisson Blu’s international service standards and design ethos to a mixed-use address positioned at the heart of the emirate. This strategic expansion underpins BNW Developments’ investment in RAK Central as the emirate’s next engine of economic and community growth.
Dr Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder, BNW Developments, said, “Radisson Blu Hotels and Residences marks a defining step in our Ras Al Khaimah vision, conceived to deliver durable investor returns alongside a globally benchmarked living experience. Positioned within RAK Central’s integrated Live-Work-Play ecosystem, it brings business, lifestyle, and hospitality into one cohesive address. Our partnership with Radisson Hotel Group places BNW’s growing hospitality portfolio firmly within a global standard of distinction while strengthening long-term value and confidence.”
Dr Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and Co-Founder, BNW Developments, said, “RAK Central is a clear statement of where Ras Al Khaimah is headed, and BNW is proud to help drive that momentum. Radisson Blu Hotel and Residences is designed to elevate both investor confidence and everyday lifestyle, bringing an international brand experience to a destination where living, working, and leisure come together seamlessly.”
Radisson Blu Hotel, RAK Central will feature 361 keys within a newly built property. The hotel will feature five food and beverage venues, a rooftop terrace and pool bar, a spa, a Business Class lounge, and more.
Adjacent to the hotel, Radisson Blu Residences, RAK Central will include 222 branded residences and ensure a seamless, internationally consistent experience.
Elie Milky, Chief Development Officer, Middle East, NE Africa, Cyprus & Greece, Radisson Hotel Group, added, “This partnership with BNW Developments reflects our shared belief in Ras Al Khaimah’s momentum as both an investment market and a visitor destination. Entering RAK Central for the first time is an exciting step for us. With Radisson Blu Hotel and Residences, we’re bringing a premium hotel and residential offering that’s rooted in strong operations, consistent service, and the quality people expect from the Radisson Blu brand.”
As BNW Developments continues to expand its presence across Ras Al Khaimah at scale, Radisson Blu Hotel and Radisson Blu Residences, RAK Central stands as a milestone collaboration bringing a global hospitality brand into a district designed for the emirate’s future.