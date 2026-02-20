Ramadan at Dubai’s First Five-Star Hotel: Creekside Iftars at Radisson Blu Deira Creek

The hotel’s Ramadan offerings bring together an elegant ambiance and authentic flavours
Set against the timeless waterfront backdrop, this experience offers a relaxed dining experience from sunset until 9:30 p.m. Guests are invited to gather under the open sky and explore a generous buffet featuring over 200 dishes, thoughtfully curated to reflect the diverse culinary traditions of Ramadan.
The experience is complemented by the warm glow of lanterns, the gentle sound of the oud, and an atmosphere designed for connection and reflection by the water. Priced at Dhs 265 per adult and Dhs 129 for children aged 6 to 12, this Creekside Iftar is ideal for families, friends, and group gatherings seeking a classic Dubai Ramadan setting.
This Ramadan, the focus is on creating a welcoming Iftar experience, inviting guests to slow down, reconnect, and savour a peaceful evening in a setting rooted in tradition and understated elegance.
Renowned for its rich culinary heritage, Shabestan at Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek offers a tasteful and intimate Iftar experience inspired by the timeless flavours of Persia. Overlooking the illuminated Dubai Creek, the restaurant provides a tranquil setting for those seeking a more elevated way to observe the Holy Month.
The Iftar experience at Shabestan features a premium set menu designed for moments of reflection and togetherness, celebrating time-honoured flavours through carefully crafted dishes. Available from sunset until 9:30 p.m., the experience is priced at Dhs 249 per person and is well suited for group gatherings, offering a refined dining experience from a Michelin Bib Gourmand–recognised restaurant known for its exceptional quality and value.
For those looking to host the spirit of Ramadan in elegant indoor and outdoor venues with magnificent views, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek invites guests to gather for bespoke Iftar and Suhour experiences for up to 1,000 people.
Blending exquisite Ramadan menus with impeccable service and a panoramic ambiance, the hotel offers a timeless setting for meaningful moments throughout the Holy Month. Iftar buffet menus start from Dhs 225 per person, while Suhour experiences are available from Dhs 190 per person. Guests who book before 10 February 2026 can enjoy an exclusive 20% early-bird offer, making it the perfect time to plan corporate, family, or group Ramadan gatherings in advance.
Dining Bookings:
Mobile & Whatsapp: 056 548 8238
Telephone: 04 205 7033
Email: booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com
Socials: @RadissonBluDXB
WhatsApp: 056 548 8236; Call: 04 205 7508
Email: meetingsandevents@radissonblu.com
