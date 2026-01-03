Dubai Police unite public and private sectors to enhance road safety and labour security

Panel explores smarter policing and preventive strategies to address emerging risks
Dubai Police have stepped up efforts to strengthen community safety by engaging key public and private sector partners in a high-level discussion on the future of road safety and security in labour areas.
Represented by Jebel Ali and Al Barsha police stations, Dubai Police recently hosted a panel titled “Forecasting the Future of Road Safety and Labour Area Security in Dubai”, aimed at enhancing institutional integration and encouraging the exchange of best practices to address modern security challenges.
The session was attended by senior officials, including Brigadier Rashid Saleh Al Shehhi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Police Stations for Bur Dubai Police Stations Affairs; Colonel Jamal Ibrahim Ali, Director of Jebel Ali Police Station; and Colonel Yousef Thani bin Qaba, Acting Director of Al Barsha Police Station. Representatives from strategic partners such as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Traffic Prosecution, the Labour Committee, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, and the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation also took part.
Brigadier Al Shehhi said Dubai Police are committed to creating a safe and sustainable environment within labour communities by deepening cooperation across sectors. He noted that evolving threats, including digital fraud and drug-related crimes, require proactive, innovation-driven strategies and stronger community awareness.
“Our priority is to develop effective communication channels with the labour workforce and to embed prevention at the heart of all field operations,” he said, adding that the strong engagement seen during the session reflected a shared sense of responsibility in strengthening Dubai’s security ecosystem.
Discussions during the panel focused on five key themes: combating digital fraud, preventing drug abuse, enhancing community wellbeing, reducing bureaucracy, and lowering run-over accidents to improve road safety.
The dialogue brought together expertise from Dubai Police departments covering traffic, criminal investigation, anti-narcotics and human rights, alongside major private sector stakeholders operating in industrial, construction and logistics sectors.
Organisers said the collaborative approach underlines Dubai Police’s commitment to forward-looking policing models that support safety, stability and quality of life, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination to live and work.
