Dubai Police unveil three new traffic strategies to boost road safety

The strategies were highlighted during a visit by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to the General Department of Traffic as part of the annual inspection programme. He was joined by Major General Hareb Muhammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Sector, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, and senior officers from the department.