Dubai Police unveil three new traffic strategies to boost road safety

New smart systems, digital platforms, patrol initiatives to cut accidents
Dubai Police have rolled out specialised strategies aimed at enhancing road safety and cutting traffic accidents across the emirate. The initiatives include a joint road safety strategy with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and two dedicated plans focused on reducing accidents and creating a safer traffic environment for all road users.
The strategies were highlighted during a visit by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to the General Department of Traffic as part of the annual inspection programme. He was joined by Major General Hareb Muhammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Sector, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, and senior officers from the department.
During the visit, the Traffic Department showcased its latest achievements, including joining the International Organisation for the Accreditation Commission for Traffic Accident Reconstruction (ACTAR) and earning international accreditation from IDEALEST. Four Dubai Police officers were certified as ACTAR experts.
The department has also introduced innovative projects such as a smart operations room and registered 20 intellectual works related to safe driving and road safety, reflecting a commitment to technological and academic advancement in traffic management.
Dubai Police revealed several major projects currently in development. These include a unified smart system to manage traffic violations, the Wasl project linking traffic systems with local partners, a new digital platform for fines, and a driver behaviour monitoring system. Another initiative, Area 56, provides a fully digital environment to support traffic operations.
With Dubai’s population reaching around 8.55 million in 2024, daily traffic remains a key challenge. Last year, 157 people lost their lives in traffic accidents, with the main causes including sudden swerving, unsafe distances, negligence, stopping in the middle of the road, and running red lights.
Dubai Police continue to boost patrols and awareness campaigns across the city, aiming to reduce accidents and protect road users.
The Traffic Department ran awareness campaigns reaching more than 20 million people through digital and field channels. Social media content alone garnered over 1.8 billion views in 2024, highlighting the growing impact of digital communication in promoting safe driving habits.
Dubai Police have also activated electronic integration with traffic systems in Gulf Cooperation Council countries, streamlining the exchange of information and processing of traffic violations across borders.
Targeted campaigns for delivery motorcycle riders, conducted in partnership with government and private sectors, resulted in a 19.4 per cent increase in recorded violations in 2024, reaching 27,353 offences.
The department addressed challenges linked to Dubai’s growing vehicle numbers, expanding population, and the future introduction of self-driving cars. Plans include adopting smarter, proactive solutions to support Dubai Police’s Vision 2033, which aims for zero road fatalities.
Lieutenant General Al Marri praised the Traffic Department’s achievements, highlighting the role of modern technologies, strategic partnerships, and continuous awareness efforts. He commended the dedication of officers and staff, calling them the backbone of traffic policing excellence.
He concluded that Dubai Police will continue to operate as one team, ensuring the emirate remains a global benchmark for traffic safety, innovation, and protection of lives.
