Dubai: Have you noticed drones hovering above Dubai’s streets recently, especially around accident sites? If so, you have likely witnessed Dubai Police’s latest futuristic initiative in action — drones that act as the force’s eyes in the skies to revolutionise emergency response.

These drones are part of Dubai Police’s innovative “Drone Box” system. When there is an accident or emergency, a drone quickly flies out to assess the situation and send information back to the police. This helps the police respond faster and assist people more quickly.

Brigadier Turki bin Faris

“Dubai Police remains at the forefront of innovation with our smart and advanced drone system, supporting police and security operations,” said Brigadier Turki bin Faris, director of the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police.

“This strategic project employs the latest security technologies to proactively ensure community safety and combat crime.”

The ‘Drone Box’ system, he explained, is equipped with numerous smart platforms across the emirate. These drones are deployed from the platforms upon receiving reports, significantly reducing response times for severe accidents and emergencies.

Brigadier Turki noted that the system supports a variety of security and police operations, including participation in field operations for security and traffic patrols, conducting rescue missions, managing crises and disasters, proactively detecting risks, monitoring traffic flow, and providing the command centre with essential data and information.