Dubai: The family of Brandon Durham, a 43-year-old man fatally shot by police after calling 911 for help in the US, is demanding justice and accountability for what they call a preventable tragedy, according to media reports.

The incident occurred on November 12 when Durham dialed 911, reporting an attempted home invasion and gunfire outside his house in Las Vegas. Responding officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) arrived to find shattered car windows and visible damage to the property. Inside the home, Durham was in a life-or-death struggle with a woman wielding a knife.

Body camera footage released by the police shows Officer Alexander Bookman, 26, entering the residence and encountering Durham wrestling with a masked woman, later identified as 31-year-old Alejandra Boudreaux, a former romantic partner of Durham. Despite commands to drop the knife, Bookman fired six shots, fatally wounding Durham.

It wasn’t until after the shooting that officers realized Durham was the homeowner, not the aggressor. Boudreaux was arrested and charged with home invasion and other offenses. However, she was unscathed by the gunfire and refused to appear in court for her initial hearing.

Durham’s family, including his 15-year-old daughter who was hiding during the attack, was devastated by the loss. "I am disgusted with how the Metropolitan Police treated my father as the suspect instead of the victim,” his daughter said. “Now I have to live the rest of my life without him.”

The family is calling for Bookman to face criminal charges, with their attorney, Lee Merritt, stating, "An arrest warrant should be issued immediately. A grand jury should return an indictment for homicide, whether it’s murder or manslaughter."

The LVMPD has placed Bookman on paid administrative leave while conducting an internal investigation. The Las Vegas Police Protective Association defended the officer, with general counsel David Roger stating, "While Durham’s death is tragic, Officer Bookman was doing his job and did not intend to commit a crime."

The shooting has reignited debates over police use of force and accountability. It comes just days before a federal investigation into the fatal police shooting of Sonya Massey in Illinois was announced, highlighting growing scrutiny of law enforcement practices across the country.

Adding to the heartbreak, Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren revealed that no firearms were found at the scene, despite reports of gunfire that initially brought police to the residence.

For Durham’s family, the loss is immeasurable. Wearing shirts emblazoned with his image, they attended Boudreaux’s court hearing, seeking answers and justice. “We want the officer who took Brandon’s life to be held accountable,” Merritt said.