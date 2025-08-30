The US markets ended slightly lower from fresh highs attained through the week. Investors had been more fixated on the expected interest rate cuts in mid-September than on tariffs. The new US court verdict could change that.

It was April that President Trump announced major changes in the way the US trades with the rest of the world. Higher tariffs on imports into the US were imposed, which Trump says are needed to cut the US trade deficit and also bring down unfair advantages that some of the US trade partners have been getting.

Trump was quick to respond to the court ruling with a post on Truth Social - "Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end,"

It was the US Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit that passed the judgement. In its ruling the court said that the US President does not have the right under emergency economic powers to impose tariffs unilaterally. Instead, it would be up to the US Congress to decide on tariffs.

