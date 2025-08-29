GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets
UPDATE

Indian rupee drops to lifetime low against dirham at 24.04 - best time for NRIs to remit

Pressure of US tariffs on India a major factor in Indian rupee's latest slide

Last updated:
Manoj Nair, Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Indian rupee was under extreme pressure leading up to the start of the US sanctions against Indian exports.
Indian rupee was under extreme pressure leading up to the start of the US sanctions against Indian exports.
Shutterstock

Dubai: The Indian rupee has dropped to 24 against the dirham for the first time.

The currency was under pressure after the start of the US 50% tariffs on Indian exports to that country, which came into effect on August 27.

For Indian expats in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, the drop opens up their best exchange rates for monthly fund transfers to their home country.

Leading remittance channels in the UAE will be lining up some of the most competitive rates. As per available data now, leading remittance platforms are offering 23.95 and 24 to a dirham.

Exchange houses are pegging the rupee-dirham at 23.91, while banks are offering 23.81.

Indian expats in Saudi Arabia are getting 23.51 to a riyal, while in Qatar, it's 24.21.

The lowest point for the rupee against dirham until now was the 23.94 in February.

"There's the US tariff pressure and the rupee also weakened against the Chinese yuan in offshore trading," said Neelesh Gopalan, Treasury anager at a Dubai-based remittance platform.

How India's rupee hit key milestones

* Drop to 20 against dirham - March 5, 2020

* Drop to 21 against dirham - May 9, 2022

* Drop to 22 against dirham - September 2022

* Drop to 23 against dirham - November 29, 2024

* Drop to 24 against dirham - August 29, 2025

In dollar-rupee terms, the INR fell below 88 to the $ and then all the way to 88.31. It finally closed the day (and the week) at 88.2.)

"The dollar-rupee dropping below the key 88 level is primarily driven by heightened foreign portfolio investor (FPI)/foreign institutional investor (FII) selling in response to escalated US-India trade tensions," said Foram Chheda, founder of ChartAnalytics.co.in.

"Capital outflows from India have been significantly amplified by disappointing corporate earnings and higher US Treasury yields, making Indian assets less attractive.

"The other reason is a persistent dollar demand from oil importers, while global risk aversion too has added to the pressure."

Manoj Nair
Manoj NairBusiness Editor
Manoj Nair, the Gulf News Business Editor, is an expert on property and gold in the UAE and wider region, and these days he is also keeping an eye on stocks as well. Manoj cares a lot for luxury brands and what make them tick, as well as keep close watch on whatever changes the retail industry goes through, whether on the grand scale or incremental. He’s been with Gulf News for 30 years, having started as a Business Reporter. When not into financial journalism, Manoj prefers to see as much of 1950s-1980s Bollywood movies. He reckons the combo is as exciting as it gets, though many will vehemently disagree.
Show More
Related Topics:
Indian Rupee

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Best time for Indian expats in the UAE and Gulf to keep cashing in on the rupee sticking to 23.8 levels. So far, Trump's latest tariff warning has not had any impact.

Indian rupee unchanged even with Trump's new threat

2m read
The Indian rupee had been weakening against the UAE dirham, boosting remittances. The drop to 23.4 levels could be the prelude to more.

Indian rupee now at 23.9, and still falling: Remit now?

2m read
The India rupee started the new week on a firmer not, but the latest US tariff threat salvoes is again adding to the pressure. It's back to touching distance with hitting a new all-time low of 24 to dirham.

Will UAE Indian expats see rupee at 24 to dirham soon?

2m read
Time to count and send - Indian expats in the UAE and Gulf are getting one of the best exchange rates to date after rupee fell on Trump's 25% tariff threat.

Rupee falls - time for UAE Indian expats to send money

2m read