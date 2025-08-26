The possibility of the rupee dropping to 24 against dirham for the first time has escalated, which will also create new possibilities for Indian expats in the UAE and other Gulf markets with the September remittances just days away.

The new US tariffs – the base 25% plus another 25% for India importing oil from Russia – come at a crucial time for the India economy. Indian businesses with sizable US exports are scrambling to find ways to counter the high tariffs.

"Throughout August, the dirham to rupee has been extremely favourable for Indian expats in the UAE," said Neelesh Gopalan, Treasury Manager at a Dubai remittance platform. "The rate that Indian expats in UAE should watch out for is 23.9 levels, which was there on August 4.

