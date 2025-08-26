GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Indian rupee falls to lowest since August 8 on US 50% tariffs

Indian stock markets too drop as India declines to cut Russia oil deal

Last updated:
Manoj Nair, Business Editor
3 MIN READ
As the September remittance season starts, Indian expats in the UAE and Gulf are looking at some of the most favourable exchange rates.
As the September remittance season starts, Indian expats in the UAE and Gulf are looking at some of the most favourable exchange rates.
Bloomberg

Dubai: The Indian rupee fell to 23.88 to a dirham – its lowest point since August 8 – as the deadline for the 50% US tariffs on Indian exports to that country starts August 27.

The possibility of the rupee dropping to 24 against dirham for the first time has escalated, which will also create new possibilities for Indian expats in the UAE and other Gulf markets with the September remittances just days away.

“September remittances will be especially high, given that it’s also the festival season in key markets such as Kerala, which is marking Onam,” said a top official at a currency exchange house.

But much of the impact appears to have been priced in, as evidenced by $2.4 billion in equity outflows - and the RBI expected to step in to curb excessive weakness
Subramanian Sharma, Founder of Mumbai-based Greenback Advisory Services
Subramanian Sharma, Founder of Mumbai-based Greenback Advisory Services
Subramanian Sharma Founder of Mumbai-based Greenback Advisory Services

Leading remittance fintechs in the UAE such as Botim and Comera are having exchange rates of 23.82 and 23.85, respectively, while e& is offering 23.84 to a dirham. Exchange houses have pegged it at 23.8.

"Throughout August, the dirham to rupee has been extremely favourable for Indian expats in the UAE," said Neelesh Gopalan, Treasury Manager at a Dubai remittance platform. "The rate that Indian expats in UAE should watch out for is 23.9 levels, which was there on August 4.

"And, obviously, if the latest rupee weakness leads to a drop to 24 against dirham."

US tariffs to take effect

The new US tariffs – the base 25% plus another 25% for India importing oil from Russia – come at a crucial time for the India economy. Indian businesses with sizable US exports are scrambling to find ways to counter the high tariffs.

The rate that Indian expats in UAE should watch out for is 23.9 levels, which was there on August 4
Supplied
Neelesh Gopalan Treasury Manager at a Dubai remittance platform

As for the Indian government, it has been steadfast in countering the US push to cut oil imports from Russia.

Sensex drops

Today (August 26), Indian stocks too are feeling the heat from the impending US double tariffs. The Sensex is down nearly 552 points to 81,053, while the Nifty is 164 points lower to 24,804.

The Sensex had been running positive in recent days, with the upcoming changes to the GST (Goods and Service Tax) being a key impetus. The details on the sort of GST rate cuts will be announced early September.

"With President Trump’s additional 25% tariff on Indian imports taking effect, the rupee remains vulnerable to further depreciation towards 88," said Subramanian Sharma, founder of Mumbai-based Greenback Advisory Services.

"But much of the impact appears to have been priced in, as evidenced by $2.4 billion in equity outflows - and the RBI expected to step in to curb excessive weakness.

"On the supportive side, PM Modi’s proposed GST reforms, S&P’s recent credit rating upgrade, and India’s scheduled inclusion in the FTSE bond index from September are likely to underpin rupee strength over the medium term," added Sharma.

More to follow...

Manoj Nair
Manoj NairBusiness Editor
Manoj Nair, the Gulf News Business Editor, is an expert on property and gold in the UAE and wider region, and these days he is also keeping an eye on stocks as well. Manoj cares a lot for luxury brands and what make them tick, as well as keep close watch on whatever changes the retail industry goes through, whether on the grand scale or incremental. He’s been with Gulf News for 30 years, having started as a Business Reporter. When not into financial journalism, Manoj prefers to see as much of 1950s-1980s Bollywood movies. He reckons the combo is as exciting as it gets, though many will vehemently disagree.
Show More
Related Topics:
Indian Rupee

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

From the moment the US doubled its tariff hit on India, businesses in India with sizable exports to the US have been looking at shifting or creating production hubs in the UAE.

Indian businesses speed up UAE launches over US tariffs

4m read
Best time for Indian expats in the UAE and Gulf to keep cashing in on the rupee sticking to 23.8 levels. So far, Trump's latest tariff warning has not had any impact.

Indian rupee unchanged even with Trump's new threat

2m read
The India rupee started the new week on a firmer not, but the latest US tariff threat salvoes is again adding to the pressure. It's back to touching distance with hitting a new all-time low of 24 to dirham.

Will UAE Indian expats see rupee at 24 to dirham soon?

2m read
Indian expats in the UAE and Saudi Arabia already cashed in on the best exchange rates to the rupee they had in recent months.

Indian rupee stronger - did UAE NRIs cash in before?

2m read