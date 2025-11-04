Canada rejects 75% of Indian student applicants as scrutiny tightens

Applications down sharply:

Indian study-permit applications fell from 20,900 (Aug 2023) to 4,515 (Aug 2025) — a nearly 80% drop.

Highest rejection rate:

India now has the highest study-permit refusal rate among countries with over 1,000 approved applicants.

Fraud crackdown:

In 2023, authorities uncovered 1,550 fake applications using forged letters of acceptance — mostly from India.

In 2024, the new verification system flagged 14,000+ potentially fraudulent letters globally.

Tense diplomatic backdrop:

The decline coincides with strained ties after Justin Trudeau’s 2023 accusation of Indian involvement in a Canadian’s killing — an allegation New Delhi denies.

Tougher visa rules:

Applicants must now show proof of funds and financial sources, not just bank statements.

Universities hit hard:

University of Waterloo: Two-thirds decline in Indian students in 3–4 years.

University of Regina & Saskatchewan: Similar downward trends.

Official responses:

Indian Embassy: “Some of the best quality students in the world are from India.”

Canada’s Anita Anand: “We want Indian students here, but integrity matters.”