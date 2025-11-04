Canada rejects 75% of Indian student applicants as scrutiny tightens

Tightened rules, fraud checks, strained ties leave students struggling to reach Canada
Dubai: The number of Indian students applying for Canadian study permits has plunged sharply amid heightened scrutiny and record rejection rates, straining an education link that has long been a pillar of Canada–India relations.
Government data show that Indian applicants fell from 20,900 in August 2023 — when they made up just over one-quarter of all applicants — to 4,515 in August 2025. India, Canada’s top source of international students for over a decade, now also faces the highest study-permit refusal rate among countries with more than 1,000 approved applicants.
The decline comes as the two nations attempt to repair diplomatic ties that soured after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian government involvement in the 2023 murder of a Canadian in Surrey, British Columbia — a claim New Delhi has repeatedly denied.
Officials in Ottawa insist the tougher stance stems from a surge in fraudulent applications, many of which have been linked to India. In 2023, authorities uncovered 1,550 fake study-permit applications tied to forged letters of acceptance, Canada’s immigration department told Reuters. Last year, an upgraded verification system flagged over 14,000 potentially fraudulent letters from applicants worldwide.
The immigration department said enhanced verification procedures and stricter financial requirements were introduced to protect the integrity of Canada’s education system.
The Indian embassy in Ottawa, responding to rising rejection rates, said it was aware of the issue but acknowledged that visa decisions remain Canada’s prerogative. “Some of the best quality students in the world are from India, and Canadian institutions have greatly benefited from their academic excellence,” the embassy said in a statement.
Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said during an October visit to India that Ottawa remains committed to welcoming Indian students while maintaining strict oversight. “We care about the integrity of our immigration system, but we also want Indian students to continue contributing to our universities,” she said.
Across Canada, universities are reporting a dramatic decline in Indian enrolments. The University of Waterloo, home to the country’s largest engineering school, says the number of Indian students entering its undergraduate and graduate programs has fallen by two-thirds in the past four years.
“This drop, driven partly by visa caps, has changed the composition of our student body,” said Ian VanderBurgh, the university’s associate vice president for strategic enrolment management. “We pride ourselves on being international, but the numbers are clearly down.”
The University of Regina and the University of Saskatchewan have reported similar declines.
Education consultants say students now face tougher vetting. “It’s not enough to show bank statements anymore — you must prove where the money came from,” said Michael Pietrocarlo of Border Pass, a Canadian visa consultancy.
For many, the shift reflects a broader change in perception. Jaspreet Singh, founder of the International Sikh Students Association, recalls posters in 2015 urging newcomers to “Study, work, stay.” Today, he says, the mood is far less welcoming.
“Some who’ve been rejected aren’t even upset,” Singh said. “With jobs and permanent residency harder to get, they’re just relieved they didn’t come.”
