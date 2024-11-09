Canada has discontinued its Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa program for international students, effective immediately, citing the need to address housing and resource challenges.

The SDS program, introduced in 2018, was designed to expedite study permit applications for students from 14 countries, including India, Pakistan, China, and the Philippines.

However, due to increasing pressure on Canada's immigration system, including housing shortages and resource constraints, the government has decided to suspend the program.

What this means for international students:

Applications submitted before November 8: Applications received before 2:00 PM ET on November 8th will be processed under the SDS or NSE (New Student Program) streams, whichever is applicable.

Applications submitted after November 8: Applications submitted after the deadline will be processed under the regular study permit stream, which may have longer processing times.

Eligibility: Students from countries previously eligible for the SDS or NSE can still apply for study permits, but they will now be subject to the standard application process and requirements.

Next steps for prospective students:

Regular Study Permit Process: Students should prepare for the regular study permit application process, which may involve additional documentation and longer processing times.

Consult with Immigration Advisors: Seek guidance from immigration consultants or lawyers to navigate the new process and ensure compliance with all requirements.

Stay Updated on Immigration News: Keep an eye on updates from the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for any further changes or announcements.