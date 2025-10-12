Germany, US, Canada: How UAE students can pick the best study destination abroad

Expert tips from Edufair Abu Dhabi on balancing cost, academics, career
As students and parents explore global education options, the question of “where to study” remains pivotal. At the Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi 2025, experts noted that choosing the right country involves balancing academic fit, cost and future opportunities.
Kylee Ann Schnitzer, Senior English Teacher and University Prep Counsellor at Score Plus Education, stressed “early preparation” is critical.
“The programme, the university, and the major you want to study are more important than the country’s reputation. You have to live with this programme for three, four years and beyond, so you want to look at your best fit personally and academically,” she said.
Gagandeep Singh, Business Development at Y-Axis, highlighted the evolving global landscape. “It’s difficult to choose one country today. Asian nations, the UAE, the US, and the UK are all expanding options. American and UK universities are setting up campuses in the Gulf, while Qatar and Saudi Arabia are growing as study destinations.”
Singh added that students must consider faculty quality, curriculum relevance, and employability outcomes when evaluating universities.
Despite visa and housing challenges, the US, UK, and Canada continue to attract international students. “Internship opportunities in the US and UK are unmatched, giving students real-world exposure during graduation,” Singh said.
Schnitzer emphasised adaptability, urging students to focus on controllable factors and maintain an open mind.
Europe and Asia are emerging as affordable, high-quality study hubs, offering English-language programmes and lower tuition fees. Singh cited Germany and the Netherlands as examples, while Schnitzer pointed to South Korea and other Asian countries gaining popularity among students seeking both cultural and academic experiences.
Locally, the UAE is positioning itself as a global higher education hub.
“International universities here allow students to complete their programmes locally or transfer abroad after a year, enhancing both education and employability,” Singh said.
Cost, a major consideration for parents, extends beyond tuition to living expenses. Singh stressed early financial planning and gaining work experience alongside studies, while Schnitzer warned against compromising quality for lower costs.
