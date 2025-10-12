Last chance: 6 reasons you can’t miss Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi 2025

Edufair is currently under way at Radisson Blu, Abu Dhabi Corniche, and open until 7pm
Still deciding what and where to study? Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi 2025 is the one event you can’t afford to miss this weekend. The UAE’s most popular higher education exhibition wraps up today at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, giving students and families a final chance to explore universities, meet experts, and plan their next academic move.
Here’s why you should be there.
Edufair brings together more than 25 universities, higher education institutions, and career service providers from the UAE and overseas. Students can explore over 1,000 undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses, spanning business, medicine, engineering, AI, and design. Compare options, ask questions, and discover the best-fit programme – all in one place.
Planning to study abroad? Edufair connects you with international study counsellors and university representatives from the US, UK, Canada, Europe, and Asia. They’ll walk you through applications, visa procedures, scholarships, and post-study work opportunities, helping you understand how to take your next step with confidence.
Meet admissions officers and academic advisors for one-on-one guidance on entry criteria, course duration, tuition fees, and internship options. Many participating universities are also offering spot discounts, fee waivers, and on-the-spot application reviews, giving students an extra edge when applying.
Edufair’s seminar series brings together leading educators and industry voices who share practical insights on career trends, future-ready degrees, and high-growth sectors. Whether your interests lie in technology, business, or healthcare, these sessions will help you understand where opportunities are growing, and how to align your studies with them.
Free parking is available at Radisson Blu Hotel, Abu Dhabi Corniche, making it easy for students and families to spend the day exploring universities and attending sessions. The venue’s central location ensures smooth access from anywhere in the city.
Every visitor receives a free Gulf News goodie bag, packed with giveaways— the perfect takeaway after a day of valuable conversations and discoveries.
Don’t miss this final opportunity to meet universities face-to-face, explore scholarships, and plan your education journey. Visit Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi 2025 today at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Corniche, from 9am to 7pm. Entry is free for all visitors. Register on https://events.gulfnews.com/GulfNewsEdufairAbuDhabiOctober2025
