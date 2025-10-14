Want to earn $130K after graduation? US varsity shows UAE students how

NJIT expert outlines scholarships, job prospects at GN Edufair Abu Dhabi
UAE students eyeing a career-ready education in the US were introduced to the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), one of America’s leading public technological universities, during a session at the Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi 2025.
Piyush Saxena, the university’s representative, said NJIT offers globally recognised, industry-linked programmes that prepare students for top-paying jobs soon after graduation.
“We are among the largest technological universities in the US, with more than 13,000 students representing 97 countries,” Saxena said.
Located in Newark, New Jersey – close to New York City and Boston – NJIT offers students the dual advantage of world-class academics and proximity to one of the most dynamic job markets in the country.
“New Jersey currently has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the US. Students graduate into strong career environments with easy access to internships and employment opportunities,” Saxena said, noting that the campus is centrally located at a walking distance to metro, museums, river park, restaurants and downtown.
The university’s six colleges cover disciplines such as engineering, computing, management, architecture, and sciences. Hands-on learning, design and innovation labs, and advanced research facilities ensure students gain practical, real-world experience.
Career outcomes are a major highlight. NJIT facilitated more than 3,000 internships and posted around 5,000 job opportunities last year.
“Our average starting salaries are about $75,000 for bachelor’s graduates and $85,000 for master’s graduates, going up to $130,000 in fields like engineering,” Saxena said.
Students also benefit from generous merit-based financial aid. Annual tuition averages around $39,000, but scholarships can reduce costs by as much as $25,000 and in some cases, up to 100 per cent for top-performing applicants.
The campus features 180 student clubs, seven residence halls, and a robust safety infrastructure, including 24x7 campus police. NJIT also offers in-house visa support, internship guidance, and career placement services for international students.
Applications for the Fall 2026 intake open in November.
