Gulf News Edufair: Mentorship, networking and adaptability drive career success

Academic knowledge opens doors, but connections and a growth mindset help students succeed
Earning a degree is just the start – what truly drives career success are the people and networks that guide you along the way. At Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi 2025, experts highlighted how mentorship, collaboration, and a growth mindset are guiding students towards meaningful careers.
Strong networks, both professional and personal, are increasingly seen as the real drivers of career growth.
“AI can help you formulate your résumé, but it cannot vouch for your reputation,” said Anushka Lydia Issac, Head of Business Programmes and Student Engagement at Demont Institute of Management & Technology.
“For that, you need a strong human network – people who have walked the journey with you personally or professionally and can stand by your values, principles, and the work you’ve done.”
Dr Akanksha Khanna, Assistant Professor of Management at Symbiosis International University Dubai, agreed, adding that trust and credibility remain uniquely human traits. “AI might be able to process data, but it can never replicate human qualities like trust, empathy, opportunity, or credibility.”
Both educators noted that the UAE offers the perfect setting for building strong connections. “Our students interact with peers from over 200 nationalities,” Dr Khanna pointed out. “That exposure develops cross-border intelligence which is one of the most important competencies in the AI era.”
While students are encouraged to expand their professional circles, both panelists stressed that real networking is about contribution, not just adding connections on LinkedIn. “It’s important for students to understand that networking isn’t about collecting contacts – it’s about building collaborations,” said Dr Khanna.
“Networking should be about what can I give, not what can I get, because that’s what makes it meaningful instead of transactional.”
Issac echoed this idea, saying students must focus on depth rather than reach. “You don’t get hired just because of what’s written on paper,” she said. “You’re chosen because of the value you bring and the reputation you’ve built through real human interactions.”
Mentorship, the panelists agreed, forms the backbone of any strong network. “A good mentor doesn’t just talk about their achievements – they listen,” said Issac. “They ask the right questions and help you figure out the answers yourself. Mentorship isn’t about telling you what to do; it’s about helping you think differently, question deeply, and grow through the process.”
Dr Khanna added that identifying mentors whose stories and values resonate with students is key. “Students should try to find mentors whose journeys align with their aspirations and not just those with impressive titles on LinkedIn,” she said.
Both speakers highlighted the need for institutions to build structured mentoring frameworks. “When alumni and industry experts are actively engaged in a student’s learning journey, they provide organic feedback and mentoring that shape real-world skills,” Dr Khanna said. “It not only enhances employability but also builds lived experience and confidence before graduation.”
Issac noted that connecting current students with alumni creates a sense of continuity and belonging. “These mentor–mentee relationships create a community where growth is shared, not isolated,” she said.
Apart from formal mentoring, the experts emphasised adaptability, curiosity, and openness to feedback as essential lifelong skills. “Grades only measure memory, but growth shows adaptability,” Dr Khanna said.
“To succeed today, students must learn how to connect, stay flexible, and be lifelong learners. Universities should reward curiosity and process, not just outcomes.”
Issac agreed that receptiveness to feedback is what separates good learners from great ones. “When you believe you already know it all, you close yourself off from improvement,” she said. “Feedback, even when uncomfortable, is a growth tool as it builds maturity and perspective.”
According to Dr Khanna, resilience and adaptability are now critical for success. “The traditional path of staying in one job or organisation for decades simply doesn’t work anymore,” she said. “You need to be willing to change, pivot, unlearn, relearn, and keep growing.”
Issac also stressed the importance of continuously updating skills and embracing growth. “I often tell my students to think in three- or four-year cycles. Every few years, go back to your foundation. Break down what you know, assume you’re starting from scratch, and rebuild yourself. That’s how you stay relevant and resilient in today’s world.”
