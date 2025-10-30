Samsung’s Galaxy AI adds Gujarati & Filipino: Now supports 22 languages worldwide

With this move, Samsung is leaning into the idea that mobile AI isn't just for English-speakers or flagship users—it’s for people in multiple languages, multiple countries, and multiple contexts. By adding Gujarati and Filipino, the company signals that it views inclusivity in language as part of “smart features” rather than an afterthought. For users in the added languages, it’s a meaningful improvement; for the smartphone industry at large, it’s another step toward localized AI experiences.