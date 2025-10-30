Samsung’s Galaxy AI adds Gujarati & Filipino: Now supports 22 languages worldwide

With Gujarati and Filipino added, Samsung aims to make mobile AI more accessible globally
When Samsung announced on October 30, 2025 that its Galaxy AI platform now supports 22 languages, it marked another step in the company’s push to make artificial intelligence more inclusive. The two newest additions—Gujarati, widely spoken in the Indian state of Gujarat, and Filipino (Tagalog), the national language of the Philippines—are more than just cosmetic.
From October 29, users of compatible Galaxy devices can download the new language packs via the Settings menu. With these languages added, Galaxy AI’s suite of features—Live Translate (real-time voice/text translation during calls), Interpreter (face-to-face split-screen translation), Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist and Browsing Assist—now reach more speakers around the world.
Samsung says the Gujarati and Filipino language models were developed in collaboration with Samsung Research units in India and Indonesia respectively, reflecting local nuances rather than just one-size-fits-all translation.
Gujarat alone has over 60 million Gujarati speakers, and the Philippines’ population is around 118 million—so, adding these languages significantly expands the reach of Galaxy AI features in populous regions.
The language expansion is part of a broader strategy: Samsung expects Galaxy AI to run on over 400 million devices by end of 2025. The rollout is not instantaneous worldwide—language support will depend on device compatibility and regional configuration—but the move signals how Samsung views 'mobile AI' as being more than flagship hardware.
For a Gujarati-speaker in India or a Filipino speaker in the Philippines, this update means that features like live voice translation or automatic meeting transcription are now natively supported in their language.
The benefit: less friction, fewer workarounds. Previously, users might have needed to switch to English or another supported language to access advanced AI features.
What to keep in mind
The update begins rolling out October 29, 2025, so availability might vary by region and model.
Users need to download the new language pack via Settings on their Galaxy device.
While 22 languages is a strong number, it still leaves many languages globally unsupported—so Samsung’s roadmap for future languages will be key.
Device hardware, region-specific firmware, and software version may affect whether a given Galaxy model supports all Galaxy AI features.
With this move, Samsung is leaning into the idea that mobile AI isn't just for English-speakers or flagship users—it’s for people in multiple languages, multiple countries, and multiple contexts. By adding Gujarati and Filipino, the company signals that it views inclusivity in language as part of “smart features” rather than an afterthought. For users in the added languages, it’s a meaningful improvement; for the smartphone industry at large, it’s another step toward localized AI experiences.
