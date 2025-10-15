GOLD/FOREX
Lionel Messi creates history as all-time top assist provider in international football

Lionel Messi is unreal: The ultimate playmaker in international football

Shamseer Mohammed
Lionel Messi continues to redefine greatness. The Argentine legend has now become the all time leader in international assists, making history once again for both Argentina and world football.

Messi provided two brilliant assists in Argentina’s dominant win over Puerto Rico in Miami, taking his tally to 60 assists, the most by any player in international football history.

As expected, the match was one-sided. Argentina outclassed Puerto Rico, ranked 155th, with a confident display led by Messi, Lautaro Martínez, and Alexis Mac Allister.

Messi’s magic on the night

First Assist (23rd minute): A perfect lobbed pass to Gonzalo Montiel.
Second Assist (83rd minute): A clever back heel to set up Lautaro Martinez’s goal.

Messi also led the game in shots (8), chances created (5), and crosses (3), proving once again why he remains football’s ultimate playmaker.

Top 10 all-time top assist providers in International football

  1. Lionel Messi, Argentina – 60 assists

  2. Neymar, Brazil – 58 assists

  3. Landon Donovan, United States – 58 assists

  4. Ferenc Puskas, Hungary – 53 assists

  5. Sandor Kocsis, Hungary – 51 assists

  6. Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium – 49 assists

  7. Akram Afif, Qatar – 44 assists

  8. James Rodriguez, Colombia – 41 assists

  9. Pele, Brazil – 40 assists

  10. Carlos Valderrama, Colombia – 40 assists

Messi is unreal

Not only is Messi first in assists, he is also second in all time international goals, just behind Cristiano Ronaldo.
This combination of scoring and creating shows exactly what makes Messi unique — a player who defines both brilliance and balance.

A record that cements his legacy

At 38, Messi continues to break records and inspire millions. From World Cup glory in Qatar to now leading the world in assists, his influence remains unmatched.

Messi is not just a scorer. He is the ultimate playmaker, a record setter, and still the heartbeat of Argentina as the 2026 World Cup draws near.

