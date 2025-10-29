Initiative aims to train people of all ages and professions in the fundamentals of AI
Dubai: The UAE Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, in partnership with Google, has launched “AI for All”, a nationwide initiative to equip people in the UAE with artificial intelligence (AI) skills. The program was announced during UAE Coding Day (UAE Codes 2025) and will roll out through 2026.
The initiative aims to train people of all ages and professions in the fundamentals of AI through free educational programs and workshops. It forms part of the UAE’s broader goal to become a global center for innovation, talent, and advanced technologies.
According to Public First (2025), generative AI could add up to AED 298 billion to the UAE economy, highlighting the growing importance of digital skills in driving economic growth.
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said the collaboration with Google reflects the UAE’s vision of empowering society with future technologies.
“The new collaboration with Google reflects the UAE Government’s forward-looking vision, centered on empowering society to leverage the potential of artificial intelligence, a key future tool that enhances well-being and reshapes models and frameworks across vital sectors,” he said.
He added that the initiative strengthens public-private partnerships and supports the development of an advanced digital economy where everyone can access and benefit from AI technologies.
Anthony Nakache, Managing Director of Google MENA, said the initiative is based on the belief that AI should benefit everyone.
“Our collaboration with the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office on the ‘AI for All’ initiative is built on a shared belief — AI’s benefits must be accessible to all,” Nakache said. “By providing students with our most advanced Gemini models, empowering SMBs with growth tools, and supporting teachers and journalists, we are helping to build a future where every member of the community can participate safely and confidently in the AI economy.”
As part of the initiative, a series of training programs will be launched to teach students, employees, content creators, and the general public how to use AI safely and responsibly. These courses will include practical lessons on:
Writing effective prompts for generative AI tools
Using AI for creativity and productivity
Understanding privacy and data protection principles
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will have access to a dedicated training series showing how AI can support growth, improve operations, and increase efficiency.
Earlier this month, Google offered 12 months of free access to its Gemini 2.5 model for university students in the UAE to help them experiment and learn with cutting-edge AI tools.
The “AI for All” initiative will expand into a nationwide awareness campaign throughout 2026 to promote AI literacy. Residents will be encouraged to complete basic AI training modules and experience Google’s AI products, including Gemini.
The effort supports the UAE’s Vision 2031 for an AI Destination and aligns with Google’s MENA AI Opportunity Initiative, which aims to provide AI education, research support, and product access to communities across the region by 2027.
Since launching its Maharat min Google platform in Arabic in 2018, Google has trained more than 430,000 people in the UAE in digital literacy and continues to expand its offerings with new AI-focused courses.
The “AI for All” initiative marks another step in the UAE’s long-term strategy to build a digitally skilled society capable of leading in the global AI-driven economy.
