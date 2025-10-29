“Our collaboration with the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office on the ‘AI for All’ initiative is built on a shared belief — AI’s benefits must be accessible to all,” Nakache said. “By providing students with our most advanced Gemini models, empowering SMBs with growth tools, and supporting teachers and journalists, we are helping to build a future where every member of the community can participate safely and confidently in the AI economy.”