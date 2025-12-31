Why the next generation of UAE engineers must think beyond their equations

This ensures that a typical graduate of an American liberal arts institution not only develops the relevant technical skills today’s workplaces require, but also develops strong critical thinking skills, as well as an awareness of the societal and environmental impact of their work, the strengths and weaknesses of their industry and how it intersects with other industries and sectors. This combination allows graduates to become true “systems thinkers,” who don’t just follow instructions, but also innovate. This combination is also very important in a practical sense, given that most young engineering graduates these days will make several career changes along their path and need to possess the flexibility and ability to learn as their circumstances and career opportunities evolve.