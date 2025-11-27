How UAE universities break down academic silos with interdisciplinary, industry-driven degrees

The UAE’s another prestigious institution, RIT Dubai has a structured, future-facing approach to engineering education. Dr Khalid Khawaja, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, outlines three major initiatives that guide this transformation.

The first is the Programme-Specific AI Story. “An AI map is meticulously crafted for every academic programme. This map ensures that all graduates possess the required AI skills relevant to their specific domain. Crucially, the map also provides a clear framework for when the use of AI tools is disallowed, ensuring students first master foundational skills.”

He adds that this ensures graduates enter an AI-driven workforce with clarity and technological fluency.