GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Abhishek Bachchan claps back at user accusing him of 'buying awards': 'Best way to shut you up...'

The user tried to change tact but Bachchan remained firm on his stance

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Abhishek Bachchan set the 'record straight'.
Abhishek Bachchan set the 'record straight'.

Abhishek Bachchan is known to deliver strong shade on Twitter, and recently, he hit back at a critic on social media. A social media user and critic accused him of buying his 2025 Filmfare Best Actor award for I Want To Talk (2024), but Abhishek wasn’t having any of it.

The user shared a snap from the award show, writing:
"As much as he’s an affable guy, I hate to say that professionally #AbhishekBachchan is the prime example of how buying awards and aggressive PR pushes can keep you relevant… even if you don’t have a single SOLO blockbuster in your career. He won an award for #IWantToTalk this year… A film which no one saw apart from a few PAID reviewers. HILARIOUS!! There are far better actors than him who deserve more recognition, work, appreciation & awards…. but alas! They don’t have PR smarts & money."

Instead of getting defensive, Bachchan hit back.
"Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me. Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But, doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So. Best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and ‘affability’."

The battle continued, as the critic humbled and wrote, "I have always written laudatory things about your conduct and many a time about your films, acting too. Opinions are always reserved for work, never about a persona's character or personal life. What I wrote about this film is a subjective opinion, no malice intended. As for awards, I won't hold brief for them. Will always maintain you're perhaps the most well-behaved actor of this generation."

Bachchan didn't hold back, "Accusing and alleging that I 'buy' awards and do 'aggressive PR pushes' seems pretty personal to me sir. Not fir to easily tarnish, and that too incorrectly, frivolously someone's hard work for over 25 years. Expect a degree of responsibility from an editor and journalist..."

I Want To Talk may not have broken box office records, but critics praised Bachchan's nuanced performance as a father battling cancer, navigating a long-standing, complicated relationship with his daughter.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Late ad legend Piyush Pandey had worked with Amitabh Bachchan for the polio ad

Piyush Pandey's polio ad with Big B that saved mllions

2m read
Dubizzle CEO Imran Khan reveals pricing strategy, core growth areas, and more post-IPO.

What will change at Dubizzle after it goes public?

2m read
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Why did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek sue YouTube?

2m read
Abhishek Bachchan and Shoaib Akhtar

How Shoaib Akhtar gaffe sparked Bollywood meme fest

2m read