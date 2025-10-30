Abhishek Bachchan claps back at user accusing him of 'buying awards': 'Best way to shut you up...'

The user tried to change tact but Bachchan remained firm on his stance
Abhishek Bachchan is known to deliver strong shade on Twitter, and recently, he hit back at a critic on social media. A social media user and critic accused him of buying his 2025 Filmfare Best Actor award for I Want To Talk (2024), but Abhishek wasn’t having any of it.
The user shared a snap from the award show, writing:
"As much as he’s an affable guy, I hate to say that professionally #AbhishekBachchan is the prime example of how buying awards and aggressive PR pushes can keep you relevant… even if you don’t have a single SOLO blockbuster in your career. He won an award for #IWantToTalk this year… A film which no one saw apart from a few PAID reviewers. HILARIOUS!! There are far better actors than him who deserve more recognition, work, appreciation & awards…. but alas! They don’t have PR smarts & money."
Instead of getting defensive, Bachchan hit back.
"Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me. Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But, doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So. Best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and ‘affability’."
The battle continued, as the critic humbled and wrote, "I have always written laudatory things about your conduct and many a time about your films, acting too. Opinions are always reserved for work, never about a persona's character or personal life. What I wrote about this film is a subjective opinion, no malice intended. As for awards, I won't hold brief for them. Will always maintain you're perhaps the most well-behaved actor of this generation."
Bachchan didn't hold back, "Accusing and alleging that I 'buy' awards and do 'aggressive PR pushes' seems pretty personal to me sir. Not fir to easily tarnish, and that too incorrectly, frivolously someone's hard work for over 25 years. Expect a degree of responsibility from an editor and journalist..."
I Want To Talk may not have broken box office records, but critics praised Bachchan's nuanced performance as a father battling cancer, navigating a long-standing, complicated relationship with his daughter.
