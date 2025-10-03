Case has parked debates on AI content, celebrity privacy and stricter regulations
Dubai: Bollywood’s power couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, are taking on the digital world—and they’re not holding back. The duo has hit YouTube and Google with separate lawsuits in the Delhi High Court, claiming their images, voices, and likenesses have been misused in AI-generated deepfake videos.
Court filings, reported by Reuters, reveal the stars are asking for $450,000 (around Rs 4 crore) in damages, and want a permanent injunction to stop YouTube from hosting or profiting off content that misrepresents them.
The filings, lodged on September 6, raise a bigger alarm: AI platforms are being trained on manipulated videos, which could multiply the misuse. “Content being used to train AI models has the potential to multiply the instances of infringing use,” the actors’ lawyers argued.
The lawsuit—spanning over 1,500 pages—also targets small-time sellers pushing unauthorised merchandise, from posters and mugs to fake autographed photos. But the real eye-rollers? AI videos showing Abhishek kissing other actresses, or Aishwarya and ex-flame Salman Khan enjoying a meal while Abhishek looks on in fury. These clips have spread across social media, racking up millions of views.
For instance, the YouTube channel “AI Bollywood Ishq” has 259 AI-generated love stories that have been viewed 16.5 million times. One video alone, of Salman and Aishwarya in a pool, hit 4.1 million views. Bollywood gossip columns will remember Aishwarya’s old link-up with Salman—long before she said “I do” to Abhishek.
The Delhi High Court has asked Google’s lawyers to file written responses, with the next hearing set for January 15, 2026.
Meanwhile, the case has sparked debates on AI content, celebrity privacy, and whether stricter regulations are overdue.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox