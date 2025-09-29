GOLD/FOREX
Abhishek Bachchan wins Asia Cup 2025? Shoaib Akhtar gaffe sparks viral celebrity war after India vs Pakistan final

Amitabh & Abhishek proved that the Bachchans can play the wit game better than anyone else

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Abhishek Bachchan and Shoaib Akhtar
Abhishek Bachchan and Shoaib Akhtar
Dubai: India may have won the Asia Cup 2025 against Pakistan, but the funniest innings of the night didn't happen on the field. It began when former Pakistani speedster, Shoaib Akhtar, in a moment of live commentary chaos, confused cricketer Abhishek Sharma with actor Abhishek Bachchan.

"If Pakistan get Abhishek Bachchan out early on in a hypothetical situation, then what is going to happen with the middle-order? Their middle-order hasn't performed well," he said, sparking an instant, viral internet storm. Abhishek Bachchan, never one to waste a chance at a cheeky comeback, swung back two days before the finals with a self-deprecating, sharp tweet: “Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket.”

His quip was perfectly timed and instantly went viral. But the match wasn't complete until the Big B himself entered the chat.

Amitabh Bachchan, riding high on India’s victory, delivered the ultimate mic-drop tweet in Hindi which roughly translates to: "Victory! Well played, Abhishek Bachchan. Over there, the tongue slipped, and here, without batting, bowling, or fielding, they stumbled. Speechless!"

The internet, naturally, went into overdrive. Memes sprouted faster than boundaries at a T20.

For a night, cricket, Bollywood, and Twitter banter collided in the most Indian way possible. So what's in a name? Turns out, quite a lot. Pakistan may have lost a trophy, but thanks to Shoaib Akhtar's slip, Abhishek Bachchan walked away with a new title: the man who defeated Pakistan without even picking up a bat.

And in the final scoreboard of wit, Amitabh and Abhishek proved that the Bachchans can play the name game better than anyone else.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha Radhakrishnan Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
