Amitabh & Abhishek proved that the Bachchans can play the wit game better than anyone else
Dubai: India may have won the Asia Cup 2025 against Pakistan, but the funniest innings of the night didn't happen on the field. It began when former Pakistani speedster, Shoaib Akhtar, in a moment of live commentary chaos, confused cricketer Abhishek Sharma with actor Abhishek Bachchan.
"If Pakistan get Abhishek Bachchan out early on in a hypothetical situation, then what is going to happen with the middle-order? Their middle-order hasn't performed well," he said, sparking an instant, viral internet storm. Abhishek Bachchan, never one to waste a chance at a cheeky comeback, swung back two days before the finals with a self-deprecating, sharp tweet: “Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket.”
His quip was perfectly timed and instantly went viral. But the match wasn't complete until the Big B himself entered the chat.
Amitabh Bachchan, riding high on India’s victory, delivered the ultimate mic-drop tweet in Hindi which roughly translates to: "Victory! Well played, Abhishek Bachchan. Over there, the tongue slipped, and here, without batting, bowling, or fielding, they stumbled. Speechless!"
The internet, naturally, went into overdrive. Memes sprouted faster than boundaries at a T20.
For a night, cricket, Bollywood, and Twitter banter collided in the most Indian way possible. So what's in a name? Turns out, quite a lot. Pakistan may have lost a trophy, but thanks to Shoaib Akhtar's slip, Abhishek Bachchan walked away with a new title: the man who defeated Pakistan without even picking up a bat.
And in the final scoreboard of wit, Amitabh and Abhishek proved that the Bachchans can play the name game better than anyone else.
