"If Pakistan get Abhishek Bachchan out early on in a hypothetical situation, then what is going to happen with the middle-order? Their middle-order hasn't performed well," he said, sparking an instant, viral internet storm. Abhishek Bachchan, never one to waste a chance at a cheeky comeback, swung back two days before the finals with a self-deprecating, sharp tweet: “Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket.”

For a night, cricket, Bollywood, and Twitter banter collided in the most Indian way possible. So what's in a name? Turns out, quite a lot. Pakistan may have lost a trophy, but thanks to Shoaib Akhtar's slip, Abhishek Bachchan walked away with a new title: the man who defeated Pakistan without even picking up a bat.

