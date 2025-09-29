Who is Mohsin Naqvi, the Asia Cup chief India snubbed for trophy?

Dubai: India's victory over Pakistan in the recent Asia Cup final was overshadowed by a diplomatic tension during the post-match ceremony, which brought Mohsin Naqvi, the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and current Interior Minister of Pakistan, into the global spotlight. The ceremony was delayed for over an hour because the Indian players reportedly refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and insisted on conducting the presentation himself. The Indian team was prepared to receive the trophy from Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, but officials eventually removed the trophy, leaving the champions to celebrate without the silverware.