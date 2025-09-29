Who is Mohsin Naqvi, the Asia Cup chief India snubbed for trophy?

Asia Cup champions India refused to accept winner's trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi
Dubai: India's victory over Pakistan in the recent Asia Cup final was overshadowed by a diplomatic tension during the post-match ceremony, which brought Mohsin Naqvi, the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and current Interior Minister of Pakistan, into the global spotlight. The ceremony was delayed for over an hour because the Indian players reportedly refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and insisted on conducting the presentation himself. The Indian team was prepared to receive the trophy from Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, but officials eventually removed the trophy, leaving the champions to celebrate without the silverware.
Mohsin Naqvi began his political career by serving as the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab province from January 2023 to February 2024. Following this role, Naqvi was appointed and sworn in as Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control in March 2024, a post he has held since. His political ascendancy has been noted, as he was also elected as a Senator from Punjab in April 2024. He is reported to have close ties with Asif Ali Zardari, a prominent leader in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).
Prior to his high-profile government roles, Naqvi established himself as a major figure in the Pakistani media landscape. He is the founder and owner of the City Media Group, which runs several popular television channels, including City 42 and 24 News, along with a newspaper. Before launching his own media house, Naqvi spent time in the United States, where he gained early experience through an internship at the American news network, CNN.
He became the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in February 2024, elected unopposed for a three-year term. His appointment to this key post was notable given his lack of a professional cricketing background. Expanding his influence in regional cricket, Naqvi was then elected as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for a two-year term, officially assuming the role in April 2025. He succeeded Shammi Silva, the head of Sri Lanka Cricket. Upon his election, Naqvi emphasised his commitment to the centrality of Asian cricket on the global stage and pledged to expand the sport across the continent.
Mohsin Naqvi completed his early education at Crescent Model Higher Secondary School. He is an alumnus of Government College University (GCU) in Lahore, and he pursued his higher education in the United States, where he earned a degree in journalism from Ohio University.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox