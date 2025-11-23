Saad Masood’s crucial 38 off 26 balls — featuring three fours and three sixes — pushed Pakistan past the 100 mark, but wickets continued tumbling in the death overs. Shahid Aziz was trapped LBW for nine, Masood followed soon after, and Ubaid Shah departed for a duck, leaving Pakistan at 125-9. Daniyal was run out on the final delivery, with Sufiyan Muqeem remaining unbeaten on four.

Batting first, Pakistan endured a disastrous start. Yasir Khan was run out for a golden duck on the very first ball, and Mohammad Faiq followed him two deliveries later, leaving the Shaheens reeling at 2-2 in 1.1 overs. Ghazi Ghori and Maaz Sadaqat tried to steady the innings with a 23-run partnership before both departed, making it 49-4 by the seventh over.

With both sides finishing on 125, the contest moved to a super over. Bangladesh lost an early wicket but still managed to post six runs in 0.3 overs. Chasing seven for victory, Pakistan’s Saad Masood struck a boundary off the third delivery, guiding his team to the target comfortably in just four balls.

