Shaheens comfortably chased a target of seven in super over at Doha
Dubai: Pakistan Shaheens held their nerve in a tense finale to defeat Bangladesh A in a thrilling title clash of the ACC Rising Stars 2025 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday.
With both sides finishing on 125, the contest moved to a super over. Bangladesh lost an early wicket but still managed to post six runs in 0.3 overs. Chasing seven for victory, Pakistan’s Saad Masood struck a boundary off the third delivery, guiding his team to the target comfortably in just four balls.
Earlier, Bangladesh came agonisingly close while chasing Pakistan’s 126, ending on 125-9 in their 20 overs. Opener Habibur Rahman Sohan (26) provided a steady start, but a flurry of quick wickets pushed them onto the back foot. A resilient 37-run stand between Rakibul Hasan (24) and SM Meherob revived the innings, yet Bangladesh could manage only six runs in the final over, resulting in a tie.
Batting first, Pakistan endured a disastrous start. Yasir Khan was run out for a golden duck on the very first ball, and Mohammad Faiq followed him two deliveries later, leaving the Shaheens reeling at 2-2 in 1.1 overs. Ghazi Ghori and Maaz Sadaqat tried to steady the innings with a 23-run partnership before both departed, making it 49-4 by the seventh over.
Arafat Minhas and captain Irfan Niazi attempted to rebuild, lifting Pakistan past 50, but they too fell in quick succession to Gaffar Saqlain and Rakibul Hasan, reducing the side to 64-5 in 10.4 overs.
Saad Masood’s crucial 38 off 26 balls — featuring three fours and three sixes — pushed Pakistan past the 100 mark, but wickets continued tumbling in the death overs. Shahid Aziz was trapped LBW for nine, Masood followed soon after, and Ubaid Shah departed for a duck, leaving Pakistan at 125-9. Daniyal was run out on the final delivery, with Sufiyan Muqeem remaining unbeaten on four.
