Why was the Asia Cup presentation ceremony delayed?

Champions India reportedly refused to take the winners' trophy from ACC president Naqvi
Dubai: The Asia Cup 2025 ended in dramatic fashion — not just on the field, but also during what should have been a straightforward trophy presentation. After India edged past Pakistan by five wickets in a tense final, the post-match celebrations were marred by confusion and delays
As the final ball was bowled and celebrations briefly erupted among Indian players, the mood soon shifted. The post-match presentation ceremony, traditionally held shortly after the match ends, was inexplicably delayed by nearly an hour, leaving players, officials, and viewers puzzled.
Indian cricketers were seen waiting aimlessly on the field — some sitting on the turf, others standing around in small groups — awaiting instructions. In contrast, the entire Pakistani squad had already exited to the dressing room, further underlining the unusual nature of the delay.
Sources suggest that the delay was due to behind-the-scenes negotiations involving officials from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and representatives of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The focal point of contention: whether ACC President Mohsin Naqvi would be allowed to present the trophy to the Indian team.
Traditionally, the ACC chief presides over the presentation ceremony, handing over the trophy and shaking hands with both teams. Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, holds this role ex officio. However, the political undertones surrounding India-Pakistan relations — and the BCCI’s previously cautious stance regarding Naqvi’s involvement — added an extra layer of complexity.
"At this point, the information we have is that he [Naqvi] is expected to attend the ceremony this evening. As ACC Chairman, it’s only natural for him to present the trophy. Let’s see how the BCCI chooses to proceed," a tournament official told PTI.
Eventually, Naqvi did make his way toward the podium, flanked by other ACC and tournament officials. However, uncertainty lingered until the last moment over which Indian player or official would step up to receive the trophy.
