Why this Asia Cup will be remembered for all the wrong reasons

Such developments can affect spirit of game and lead to serious repercussions in future
Dubai: The atmosphere at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was set for celebration as India clinched a convincing 5-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final. Cheers erupted from the crowd. But what should have been a joyful post-match ceremony quickly descended into chaos and confusion that lingered for over an hour.
Typically, the presentation ceremony begins promptly after the conclusion of the match. However, on this occasion, a long delay ensued. The Pakistani players quietly made their way off the field, while the Indian team remained, awaiting the proceedings.
Eventually, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi appeared and was seen in animated discussions with officials on the ground. During this time, much of the crowd began to disperse, though many Indian fans remained in anticipation of the trophy presentation.
After nearly an hour, the stage was finally prepared, and Naqvi, along with other dignitaries, took their positions. Then, in a baffling moment, an official removed the Asia Cup trophy from its place and walked off the field without any explanation. Only after that did the Pakistan team re-emerge for the ceremony.
When the Indian players were called to receive their individual awards, they walked up to the stage and received their medals from other officials. Pakistan’s players came up next to receive their runner-up medals, with captain Salman Agha posing with Naqvi while receiving the team’s cheque.
Following the final interviews with presenter Simon Doull, the dignitaries exited the stage. The Indian team then took to the podium and celebrated their win — without the actual trophy. In a symbolic gesture, Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates lifted an imaginary trophy, highlighting the bizarre turn of events.
The situation was later clarified when Simon Doull announced during the broadcast, “I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight … So that does conclude the post-match presentation.”
The incident sparked widespread confusion and raised several questions, most notably — where did the trophy go, and what caused the breakdown in the ceremony?
Amid the controversy, it seemed like the outstanding performances on the field completely got overshadowed — Kuldeep Yadav’s exceptional bowling spell, Tilak Varma’s composed innings, and the brilliant opening stand between Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman.
Such incidents risk damaging the spirit of the game and could have long-term repercussions for international cricket.
Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav in his post-match press conference said: “This is one thing I’ve never seen in all my years of playing and watching cricket. That a champion team is denied a trophy — that too, one we earned. I feel we deserved it. But my real trophies are in the dressing room — my teammates and our support staff.”
On the other side, Pakistan captain Salman Agha didn’t mince his words: “What India did today is deeply disappointing. It’s not just about disrespecting us — it’s disrespecting cricket. We went up, took our medals, and posed with the trophy because that’s part of the job. But what happened today? This isn’t how champions act.”
He added, “This is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this. If the ACC president is presenting the trophy and you refuse to accept it, how else are you expecting to receive it?”
India’s refusal to accept the trophy from Naqvi was not entirely unexpected. Throughout the tournament, Indian players had avoided handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts — neither at the toss nor after the matches. This stance, which remained firm despite criticism from Pakistan coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Agha, fuelled tensions between the two sides.
Things escalated during the Super Fours match, which saw heated exchanges and on-field spats. Suryakumar Yadav was fined for remarks after the first encounter, while Haris Rauf faced disciplinary action for his conduct in the second.
