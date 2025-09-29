Why this Asia Cup will be remembered for all the wrong reasons

When the Indian players were called to receive their individual awards, they walked up to the stage and received their medals from other officials. Pakistan’s players came up next to receive their runner-up medals, with captain Salman Agha posing with Naqvi while receiving the team’s cheque.

After nearly an hour, the stage was finally prepared, and Naqvi, along with other dignitaries, took their positions. Then, in a baffling moment, an official removed the Asia Cup trophy from its place and walked off the field without any explanation. Only after that did the Pakistan team re-emerge for the ceremony.

Dubai: The atmosphere at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was set for celebration as India clinched a convincing 5-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final. Cheers erupted from the crowd. But what should have been a joyful post-match ceremony quickly descended into chaos and confusion that lingered for over an hour .

India’s refusal to accept the trophy from Naqvi was not entirely unexpected. Throughout the tournament, Indian players had avoided handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts — neither at the toss nor after the matches. This stance, which remained firm despite criticism from Pakistan coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Agha, fuelled tensions between the two sides.

He added, “This is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this. If the ACC president is presenting the trophy and you refuse to accept it, how else are you expecting to receive it?”

On the other side, Pakistan captain Salman Agha didn’t mince his words: “What India did today is deeply disappointing. It’s not just about disrespecting us — it’s disrespecting cricket. We went up, took our medals, and posed with the trophy because that’s part of the job. But what happened today? This isn’t how champions act.”

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav in his post-match press conference said: “This is one thing I’ve never seen in all my years of playing and watching cricket. That a champion team is denied a trophy — that too, one we earned. I feel we deserved it. But my real trophies are in the dressing room — my teammates and our support staff.”

