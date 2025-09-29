India shook off an early setback to register a fine five-wicket win over Pakistan to retain the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a relatively easier target of 147, India were left in tatters losing three quick wickets for just 20 runs, including the wicket of in-form batter Abhishek Sharma.

Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson came together to stitch an important 57-run partnership for the fourth wicket that revived India's chase.

When Samson fell, there was still a worry but Tilak Varma along with Shivam Dube put on an stand of 60 runs to take India closer to victory.

With 10 runs needed off the last over Tilak Varma (69 not out, 53 balls, 3x4, 4x6) lit up the stadium with a fine six

6 and Rinku Singh provided the finishing touch with a boundary as India reached the target with two balls to spare.

Earlier, India's star spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets to restrict Pakistan to 146.

India made a superb comeback with the ball in the second half of the match. After being 113-2 in 12 overs, Pakistan were bowled out for just 33 runs.

India were without star all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha once again avoided the handshake at the toss. Yadav also did not attend the trophy photoshoot with the Pakistan captain before the toss.

Put in to bat, , Pakistan got off to a flying start with openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman putting on 84 runs for the first wicket. Farhan was the aggressor, blasting a quickfire 57 off 38 balls, including five boundaries and two sixes.

With the run rate accelerating, it looked like Pakistan was on course for a big total. However, the momentum swung dramatically as wickets began to fall at regular intervals, putting pressure on Zaman. In an attempt to keep the score ticking, Zaman fell for 46 off 35 balls, further deepening Pakistan's struggles.

None of the other batsmen could hold their ground, and Pakistan was bowled out for 146 in the 19th over.

Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel picked up two each to help India tighten their grip.