Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 guides India past Pakistan to retain Asia Cup crown
Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan captain said: It is tough pill to swallow. We could not finish well in the batting. Bowling, we gave everything. If we could have finished well, it would have been a different story. We could not rotate the strike properly and we lost too many wickets. That was the reason we could not score what we wanted. We have to sort out our batting very soon. They bowled really well, outstandingly well. They needed 63 off six overs, I thought we had the game. The bowlers bowled really well, we have to give them credit, but the batting was a concern.
Tilak Varma, Player of the Match: It was a bit of pressure, but I wanted to stay at the wicket and finish games. they were mixing up the pace. I wanted to just stay calm and finish the game for my country. It was a fantastic knock by Samson, it was really important for the team. The way Dube batted was also helpful for me and the country. Credit goes to both of them as well.
Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by officials, has reached the podium. However, there’s still no confirmation on who will step forward from the Indian side to receive the trophy. The Indian players remain seated on one side of the ground, while the Pakistan team has entered and gathered in a corner. It appears the presentation ceremony could begin at any moment.
The presentation ceremony is getting delayed as confusion prevails. Indian players can been seen seated in the ground eagerly waiting for updates. There's lot of discussions happening at the centre. ACC head Mohsin Naqvi is also seen having chat.
As the stadium prepares for the post-match presentation ceremony, a key question looms large — will the Indian team accept the winner’s trophy from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi?
Traditionally, the head of the Asian Cricket Council presents the trophy and partakes in the customary handshakes with both teams. Naqvi, in his official capacity, is well within his rights to do so. However, given the Indian team’s clear stance since the beginning of the tournament, all eyes will be on how they respond during the ceremony.
The BCCI has yet to publicly clarify its position, and tensions between the two cricket boards have been simmering throughout the competition.
"At this point, the information we have is that he [Naqvi] is expected to attend the ceremony this evening. As ACC Chairman, it’s only natural for him to present the trophy. Let’s see how the BCCI chooses to proceed," a tournament insider told PTI.
India shook off an early setback to register a fine five-wicket win over Pakistan to retain the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Chasing a relatively easier target of 147, India were left in tatters losing three quick wickets for just 20 runs, including the wicket of in-form batter Abhishek Sharma.
Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson came together to stitch an important 57-run partnership for the fourth wicket that revived India's chase.
When Samson fell, there was still a worry but Tilak Varma along with Shivam Dube put on an stand of 60 runs to take India closer to victory.
With 10 runs needed off the last over Tilak Varma (69 not out, 53 balls, 3x4, 4x6) lit up the stadium with a fine six
6 and Rinku Singh provided the finishing touch with a boundary as India reached the target with two balls to spare.
Earlier, India's star spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets to restrict Pakistan to 146.
India made a superb comeback with the ball in the second half of the match. After being 113-2 in 12 overs, Pakistan were bowled out for just 33 runs.
India were without star all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha once again avoided the handshake at the toss. Yadav also did not attend the trophy photoshoot with the Pakistan captain before the toss.
Put in to bat, , Pakistan got off to a flying start with openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman putting on 84 runs for the first wicket. Farhan was the aggressor, blasting a quickfire 57 off 38 balls, including five boundaries and two sixes.
With the run rate accelerating, it looked like Pakistan was on course for a big total. However, the momentum swung dramatically as wickets began to fall at regular intervals, putting pressure on Zaman. In an attempt to keep the score ticking, Zaman fell for 46 off 35 balls, further deepening Pakistan's struggles.
None of the other batsmen could hold their ground, and Pakistan was bowled out for 146 in the 19th over.
Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel picked up two each to help India tighten their grip.
A brilliant six from Shivam Dube made it easy for India as they need only 17 runs off 12 balls. Dube reached 28 off 18 balls consisting of two sixes and a four while Tilak Varma is batting on 58 off 48 balls. India 130/4 in 18 overs
India are sailing towards victory with no much worry. Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube add 40 runs for the fifth wicket as India now need only 30 runs from 18 balls. Pakistan desperately need a wicket if they were to turn the fortunes of the game. India 117-4 in 17 overs.
India are inching towards victory as Tilak Varma gets to his half-century from 41 balls including three boundaries and as many sixes. A brave effort given that he came in to bat when India were in real trouble. India now need 36 runs from 24 balls. India 111-4 in 16 overs.
Expensive over for Pakistan with two boundaries and a six. Tilak Varma reaches 48 while Shivam Dube is on 10 as India need 47 from 30 balls.
India 100-4 in 15 overs.
As India were looking like they were settling down, Sanju Samson throws his wicket. The right-hander offers a simple catch to Sahibzada Farhan at backward point. Pakistan celebrate as this could change the match in their favour. India 77-4 in 12.2 overs
Tilak Varma (34) and Sanju Samson (24) shared 56 runs for the fourth wicket as India now need 71 off 48 runs. It's looking good for India at the moment as the partnership is threatening to take the match away from Pakistan. India 76-3 in 12 overs.
Runs are not coming easily for India but both Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson are not panicking at the moment. Previous over Samson got a reprieve after Talat dropped him in the deep. India now need 89 off 60 balls. India 58-3 in 10 overs.
The partnership between Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson now reaches 29. This will prove to be a real important stand for India. They now need 98 from 72 balls. India 49-3 in 8 overs.
Sanju Samson looks to be in control. A beautiful cover drive proves the point. India now need 122 off 90 balls. India 25-3 in 5 overs.
Tilak Varma took time to settle down. But then he followed it up with a fine boundary between extra cover and mid off. He continued it with a fine hit over the fine leg fence for a maximum. That was much-needed runs for India. India now need 111 in 84 balls. India 36-3 in 6 overs.
India suffer another shock as Shubman Gill departs. Haris Rauf leaps high in the air at mid on to latch on to the catch. India now need 127 in 96 balls. India 20-3 in 4 overs.
Sanju Samson walks in. It's a big day for him to prove his worth yet again.
Salman takes a brilliant diving catch to send Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav home. Shaheen Afridi celebrates as it's trouble for India. India 10-2 in 2.3 overs
India's chase suffered an early setback after in-form batter Abhishek Sharma departed for just five. Haris Rauf takes an easy catch at mid-on. India 7.1 in 1.1 overs
A peach of a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah as Haris Rauf is clean bowled. Pakistan 141-9 in 17.5 overs
Double blows for Pakistan as Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf depart. Kuldeep makes it four wickets now. Pakistan 134/8 in 17 overs
Another wicket tumbles as Pakistan look to be in real trouble now. Salman Agha is the next to go as Sanju Samson takes a brilliant high catch diving to his front. Pakistan have completely undone all the good work done by the openers. Pakistan 133-6 in 16. 1 over.
Wickets keep falling at regular interval as Pakistan look to be losing their momentum. Hussain Talat is the next to go offering a simple high catch to wicketkeeper Samson off Patel's bowling. Pakistan 131-5 in 15.3 overs.
Pakistan are in more trouble as the dangerous Fakhar Zaman departs. He attempts to go for a big one but fails to clear Kuldeep at deep point. Second wicket for Varun Chakravarthy. India are bouncing back strongly. Pakistan 128-4 in 15 overs.
Pakistan lose another quick wicket as Mohammad Haris departs without disturbing the scoreboard. He attempts to go big but finds Ritu Singh at long off. Pressure on Fakhar Zaman who is batting on 38 off 31 deliveries. Pakistan 118-3 in 14 overs.
Pakistan lose their second wicket as Saim Ayub departs after he is caught at backward point by Bumrah off Kuldeep's bowling. Ayub made 14 off 11 balls consisting of two boundaries. Pakistan 113-2 in 13 overs.
Fakhar Zaman smashes one to the boundary to get Pakistan to the three-digit mark. Zaman batting on 30 off 24 deliveries while Saim Ayub on 12 off 7 balls. Pakistan 103-1 in 11.3 overs.
Fakhar Zaman batting at 25 off 21 balls, surprisingly against his nature. He knows how important it is for him to stay in the middle. Pakistan 87-1 in 10 overs.
Pakistan lost their first wicket as Sahibzada Farhan offers a simple catch at deep midwicket to Tilak Varma off Varun Chakravathy's bowling. Farhan scored 57 off 38 balls. Pakistan 84-1 in 9.4 overs.
Sahibzada Farhan is playing with a lot of purpose. He doesn't seem to be troubled by the bowlers at all. Gets his half century in style off just 35 balls. His innings is studded with five boundaries and two sixes. At the other end Fakhar Zaman is playing the perfect second fiddle scoring 21 off 17 balls. Pakistan 75-0 in 8.4 overs
That’s 50 up for Pakistan. A careful partnership building up as the openers look comfortable in the middle getting in those odd boundaries to keep the run rate in check. Pakistan 50-0 in 6.5 overs
Sahibzada races to 26 off 21 deliveries. It's looking good for Pakistan at the moment with no wickets lost. Pakistan 37-0 in 5 overs
Sahibzada Farhan has decided to take on Bumrah, striking him for a boundary followed by a six. There was a direct hit from Suryakumar at the non-striker’s end the very next ball, but Sahibzada made it back comfortably. Pakistan are 32-0 in 4 overs.
Pakistan began their innings on a steady note. Shaibzada Farhan looked positive with 12 off 13 balls, while Fakhar Zaman had a quiet start, scoring 6 off 5. After 3 overs, Pakistan are 19 for no loss.
Dube starts off with a tidy over. He conceded a boundary to Shaibzada but had five dot balls. Pakistan 4-0 in 1 over
Shivam Dubai opens the bowling for India as Sahibzada takes strike. Fakhar Zaman at the non-striker end.
National anthems are being played. Fans cheer loudly once it’s played out. So it’s all set as Indian team get into a huddle before taking the field
India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy
Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (capt), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
Hardik and Arsheep are out and Rinku Singh and Dube are in.
Skipper Suryakumar said the wicket looks good and they will be happy to chase.
Pakistan skipper Salman is happy to bat first. He said the team is looking forward to the game and have retained the same team.
India turned lucky with the coin as they chose to bowl.
India
Abhishek Sharma: India’s batting spearhead, Abhishek has lit up the tournament with 309 runs in just six matches at a staggering strike rate of 204.63. His explosive 74 off 39 balls against Pakistan in the Super Fours was a game-changer. If he gets going early, India could seize control in the powerplay.
Kuldeep Yadav: The left-arm wrist-spinner has been a nightmare for batters in the middle overs, bagging 13 wickets at an astonishing average of 9.84. On Dubai’s spin-friendly surface, his subtle variations could trouble Pakistan’s less confident middle order.
Pakistan
Fakhar Zaman: Returning from injury, Fakhar has quickly regained form with 155 runs in the recent UAE T20I Tri-Series, striking at 138.39. His dual ability to stabilise and accelerate makes him a key threat, especially against India’s spinners.
Abrar Ahmed: Pakistan’s go-to man in the middle overs, Abrar’s mystery spin has stifled opposition batters. His role will be vital in slowing down India’s scoring rate and applying pressure through dot balls and tight lines.
The atmosphere at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is electric. Fans are streaming in, and the stands are quickly filling up with a vibrant sea of blue and green jerseys, proudly worn by passionate supporters of both teams. The buzz in the air is unmistakable — chants and cheers are getting louder and the excitement is building with each passing minute.
Down on the field, both teams are locked into their final warm-ups — bats swinging, balls zipping through the air, and fielders sharpening their reflexes. The ground staff are putting finishing touches on the pitch, making sure everything is perfect for what promises to be a thrilling clash.
The tension is building as we inch closer to the toss at 6pm. Who will win the toss for an early advantage?
India and Pakistan may have already clashed three times in the Asia Cup 2025, but for fans worldwide, it still feels far too rare. The cricketing giants, who last played a bilateral series in 2012–13, now meet only in ICC tournaments or at neutral venues due to political tensions. India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, and their last bilateral series on Pakistani soil dates back to 2005–06. Even the current Asia Cup was shifted to the UAE despite India being the official host, with India also refusing to travel for the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Supporters say the political freeze robs them of one of sport’s greatest rivalries. “It’s sad that we only get to see India-Pakistan matches during ICC tournaments,” said Rishi Mishra, an Indian expat in Dubai. “Sports should be kept separate. In the end, it’s the fans who suffer.”
Indian and Pakistani cricket fans cheer their teams: (Video: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News)
For many, the ongoing Asia Cup has been a rare gift. The final in Dubai marks the first time India and Pakistan have ever contested the title match in the tournament’s 41-year history, amplifying the excitement. “We wait years for matches like this,” said Sajjad Ali, a Pakistan fan in Abu Dhabi. “Watching them play three times in one tournament is special, but the wait will begin again once it ends.”
From newcomers like Moinuddin Ali, who watched his first live match during this Asia Cup, to seasoned fans who recall childhood memories of past encounters, the call for more games is growing louder. As the final approaches, predictions remain divided: some expect India’s unbeaten run to continue, while others believe Pakistan’s late surge could spark an upset.
Harbhajan Singh, Former Indian spinner: Today India will win, and we will all celebrate.
Nayan Mongia, former India wicket-keeper: I expect a good match today. India’s chances of winning are high. India and Pakistan are going to play the finals of the Asia Cup after 41 years. India has performed very well in the Asia Cup so far. I am scared of the law of averages. We have to ensure that our players are not overconfident.
Amit Mishra, former India leg-spinner: India will win. India is way above Pakistan in cricket, as well as in thinking. They are not even able to match their thinking with us. Yes, we have to improve our fielding. We shouldn’t miss so many catches in matches because in any team, if you miss a catch in T20, anything is possible. Now that dew has started to arrive, that too is going a factor. So I think if you look at it, there is no comparison between us and them.
Waqar Younis, former Pakistan pacer: “Abhishek is a real talent and can take the game away in the first few overs, but everyone has a weakness, and although he is in a good knick, there always comes a bad day, maybe it’s on Sunday. There will be pressure on Abhishek in the final, so if Pakistani bowlers bowl with clarity and plan, they can get him out early.”
Wasim Akram, former Pakistan captain: I hope so (Pakistan’s bowling comes to the fore on Sunday too), and look, it’s an India-Pakistan game. India definitely is the favourite on Sunday. But you guys have seen, cricket lovers have seen, I have seen, anything can happen in this format. One good innings, one spell can change the course of the game. The Pakistan team should take this confidence, this momentum to Sunday and back themselves and play sensible cricket.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
The weather is expected to be warm and notably humid, with daytime temperatures reaching up to 38°C and dipping to around 29°C in the evening. While there may be a slight drop in temperature after sunset, humidity levels will remain high throughout, testing the endurance of players on the field. Importantly, there is no rain forecast, ensuring an uninterrupted match. For spectators, breathable clothing and staying well-hydrated will be key to enjoying the game comfortably.
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium appears favorable for batting, promising a competitive contest. Both sides boast strong bowling lineups capable of exploiting any assistance the surface offers, so batters will need to tread carefully early on. Since dew has not been a major factor in the tournament so far, the captain winning the toss is likely to opt for chasing.
Salman Agha, Pakistan captain: Both teams are under the same pressure, and we will try to win this game and give our best. Yes, we made more mistakes than India in the two matches we lost. Whichever team makes fewer mistakes will win. I believe we can win tomorrow. Our attempt is to play our best cricket. And we know that if we play our best cricket and execute our plans for 40 overs, then we can beat any team.
Suryakumar Yadav, Indian captain: Let's have a good recovery tonight [post Sri Lanka match]. Let us not think about that (the final) right now. A few boys had a lot of cramps today. Have a good recovery day tomorrow, and we will turn up the same way we did today.
India’s journey to the final has been dominant, with the only real challenge coming in their last Super Four match against Sri Lanka, which was decided in a Super Over.
They opened their campaign with a commanding nine-wicket win over the UAE in a low-scoring encounter. In their next match, India comfortably defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in a game that gained attention due to the handshake controversy.
Their final group-stage match saw them overcome a spirited Oman side, winning by 21 runs. With three wins in the group stage, India entered the Super Four unbeaten and continued their strong form by defeating Pakistan once again—this time by six wickets.
Against Bangladesh, India registered a comfortable 41-run victory, all but securing their place in the final. The only real test came in their last Super Four match against Sri Lanka. Despite putting up a solid 202/5, Sri Lanka matched the total, forcing a Super Over. India, however, held their nerve and emerged victorious in the tiebreaker.
Pakistan started their Asia Cup campaign with a dominant 93-run win over Oman. However, they stumbled in their next fixture, losing to India.
They bounced back with a convincing 41-run victory over the UAE, which ensured their progression to the Super Four as the second team from Group A.
The Super Four stage began on a tough note, with another loss to India putting them under pressure. Nevertheless, Pakistan responded well, securing a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka.
Their final Super Four match against Bangladesh effectively served as a semi-final. In a tense contest, Pakistan held their nerve to win by 11 runs and booked their spot in the final.
The final showdown is here! The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is the stage for the electrifying final of the Asia Cup 2025. Starting at 6pm, expect a cauldron of noise and emotion as these two giants go all-out in a high-octane Powerplay battle. The atmosphere will be electric, but the players will need to conquer not just their opponents, but also the testing weather conditions to lift that trophy. Read more...
The big moment the entire cricketing world has been waiting for is finally here. After nearly four decades since the Asia Cup began as a humble regional tournament, for the first time ever, the two undisputed giants of Asian cricket — India and Pakistan — will clash in the final.
Sure, these two fierce rivals have met numerous times in the Asia Cup over the years. But never before have both teams made it to the final together — and that fact alone makes this showdown nothing short of historic. Read more...
Cricket fever is reaching its peak as India and Pakistan face off in the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Fans from across the region are expected to descend on Dubai Sports City, making it one of the busiest match days in recent memory.
With such a massive turnout expected, the stadium authorities are urging spectators to plan ahead and use public transport wherever possible. Doing so not only saves time but also avoids the stress of finding parking in one of the city’s busiest sporting hubs. Read more for the details...
The incredible cricket showdown is here, as India take on Pakistan in the thrilling Asia Cup final. This blockbuster match at the iconic Dubai International Stadium, promising a night of world-class cricket action. For anyone keen on catching the game in an immersive, high-energy fan zone, Dubai is filled with awesome venues where you can join thousands of passionate fans for a truly unforgettable match-day experience. Find out the venues here...
Fans attending the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today should familiarise themselves with stadium rules to ensure a smooth and safe experience. Read more for details...
The stage is set at the Dubai International Stadium, where nearly 30,000 fans will pack the stands for a final that carries more weight than just silverware.
India and Pakistan, two cricketing giants, two rivals whose encounters transcend sport, are meeting in the Asia Cup final today for the first time in the tournament’s 41-year history. It is a showdown that has gripped not only South Asia but the cricketing world at large. Read more...
Sometimes, the script just writes itself. Even before the Asia Cup began, most people were certain that given the format of the tournament, India and Pakistan would be meeting thrice over three Sundays of the event. The fans have got their wish, with the two continental giants lining up for the blockbuster match-up in Dubai today in what will be their first meeting in a final of the tournament.
In their two previous meetings of this edition, India have come up trumps, but if the buzz around this game is anything to go by, Pakistan fans and the neutrals believe that an upset could be on the cards. While both sides won their last Super Four matches heading into the final, Pakistan seem to be peaking at the right time, even though India did manage to scrape past Sri Lanka in the Super Over in an inconsequential clash on Friday and go into the final unbeaten. Read more...
