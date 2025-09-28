Asia Cup 2025: India-Pakistan trilogy shapes up for a thrilling finale

So far in this tournament, Sharma has made telling contributions in all six matches. That has meant that the middle order could afford a couple of failures and the team would still win the match, be it while chasing or setting a target. The unknown for India will be if Sharma fails, and the thinktank would definitely have gone over that scenario. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has had a tournament to forget as a batter and Sharma’s opening partner Shubman Gill hasn’t exactly set the stands on fire, except against Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super Four. Sanju Samson has scored in both inconsequential matches but India can breathe easy knowing that all batters have had sufficient time in the middle.