Dropped catches and misfields a concern despite unbeaten run
While India’s batting and bowling have clicked, their fielding has often let them down. Dropped catches and misfields have gifted opponents easy runs, with singles turned into doubles far too frequently. These lapses have not cost India so far, but in a high-pressure final against Pakistan, even small mistakes could prove costly.
The Indian coaching staff is expected to place special emphasis on fielding drills before Sunday’s clash. Extra work on sharp catching, quicker reactions inside the circle, and cutting off boundaries in the outfield will be key. Coaches believe that in a tense final, every saved run could be as valuable as a wicket.
Supporters have also been vocal, with social media filled with posts highlighting India’s inconsistency in the field. While praising the unbeaten run, many fans have urged the players to tighten up and show greater urgency against Pakistan.
Pakistan, too, have struggled with fielding through the tournament, dropping more catches and leaking runs due to errors. This makes Sunday’s final as much a battle of discipline in the field as it is with bat and ball.
As India prepare for the showdown, the message is clear — fielding could be the deciding factor. Taking every chance and saving every run might well separate the champions from the runners-up.
