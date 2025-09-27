GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Asia Cup 2025: Fielding lapses a worry for unbeaten India before Pakistan final

Dropped catches and misfields a concern despite unbeaten run

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
India's Arshdeep Singh tries unsuccessfully to run Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka out during the Asia Cup T20I at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Friday, September 26, 2025.
India's Arshdeep Singh tries unsuccessfully to run Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka out during the Asia Cup T20I at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Friday, September 26, 2025.
AP

Dubai: India may have stormed into the Men’s T20 Asia Cup final unbeaten, but one issue continues to worry the team management — sloppy fielding.

While India’s batting and bowling have clicked, their fielding has often let them down. Dropped catches and misfields have gifted opponents easy runs, with singles turned into doubles far too frequently. These lapses have not cost India so far, but in a high-pressure final against Pakistan, even small mistakes could prove costly.

Focus on catching and saving runs

The Indian coaching staff is expected to place special emphasis on fielding drills before Sunday’s clash. Extra work on sharp catching, quicker reactions inside the circle, and cutting off boundaries in the outfield will be key. Coaches believe that in a tense final, every saved run could be as valuable as a wicket.

Fans call for improvement

Supporters have also been vocal, with social media filled with posts highlighting India’s inconsistency in the field. While praising the unbeaten run, many fans have urged the players to tighten up and show greater urgency against Pakistan.

Pakistan no better

Pakistan, too, have struggled with fielding through the tournament, dropping more catches and leaking runs due to errors. This makes Sunday’s final as much a battle of discipline in the field as it is with bat and ball.

Winning the small moments

As India prepare for the showdown, the message is clear — fielding could be the deciding factor. Taking every chance and saving every run might well separate the champions from the runners-up.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
PakistanindiaDubaiAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan players celebrate after defeating Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20I match at the Dubai International Stadium on September 25, 2025.

Coach urges Pakistan to focus on cricket ahead of final

2m read
Indian and Pakistani fans together enjoy the India vs Pakistan clash at Dubai International Stadium during the DP World Asia Cup on Sunday.

Why the 1st India-Pakistan Asia Cup final is historic

2m read
Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot against India during their match at Dubai International stadium on Sunday.

Sahibzada Farhan keen to face India in Asia Cup final

2m read
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma celebrate his half century against Pakistan during their Asia Cupl match at Dubai International stadium on Sunday. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

How an India-Pakistan final is still a possibility?

2m read