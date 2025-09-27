The Indian coaching staff is expected to place special emphasis on fielding drills before Sunday’s clash. Extra work on sharp catching, quicker reactions inside the circle, and cutting off boundaries in the outfield will be key. Coaches believe that in a tense final, every saved run could be as valuable as a wicket.

While India’s batting and bowling have clicked, their fielding has often let them down. Dropped catches and misfields have gifted opponents easy runs, with singles turned into doubles far too frequently. These lapses have not cost India so far, but in a high-pressure final against Pakistan , even small mistakes could prove costly.

Pakistan, too, have struggled with fielding through the tournament, dropping more catches and leaking runs due to errors. This makes Sunday’s final as much a battle of discipline in the field as it is with bat and ball.

Supporters have also been vocal, with social media filled with posts highlighting India’s inconsistency in the field. While praising the unbeaten run, many fans have urged the players to tighten up and show greater urgency against Pakistan.

As India prepare for the showdown, the message is clear — fielding could be the deciding factor. Taking every chance and saving every run might well separate the champions from the runners-up.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.