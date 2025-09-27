GOLD/FOREX
Cricket

Morkel downplays injury scare for Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma ahead of Asia Cup final

India confident both stars will recover in time for high-voltage clash with Pakistan

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20I against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on September 26, 2025.
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20I against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on September 26, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has eased concerns over Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma’s fitness ahead of Sunday’s Asia Cup final against Pakistan, saying both players are being closely monitored after suffering cramps in the tense clash against Sri Lanka.

Hardik’s early exit raises concerns

Hardik left the field in the opening over of Sri Lanka’s innings after dismissing Kusal Mendis for a golden duck. The all-rounder held his left hamstring as he walked off and did not return.

“Hardik had cramps. He will be assessed tonight and again tomorrow morning before we take a call,” Morkel clarified at the post-match press conference, backing India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s earlier comments.

Abhishek’s thigh scare

Young opener Abhishek Sharma also endured a scare when he clutched his right thigh during the ninth over. He left the field shortly after and received ice treatment and pickle juice for cramps. Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma filled in as substitute fielders during the innings.

Despite the setbacks, India managed to edge past Sri Lanka in a Super Over thriller, setting up a blockbuster title clash with arch-rivals Pakistan.

Focus on recovery, no training before final

With less than 48 hours to recover, Morkel said the management’s priority was to get the players fully rested.

“The key for the boys is to rest. They’re already in ice baths and recovery has started straight after the match. The best way now is sleep and staying off their feet,” he explained.

Morkel added that Saturday would be kept light, with pool recovery sessions and massages instead of training. “It’s a quick turnaround. Playing smart is key. There will certainly be no training,” he stressed.

Support for young pacers

The coach also defended young seamers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, who leaked 100 runs in eight overs against Sri Lanka before Arshdeep held his nerve in the Super Over.

“In our environment, we want to move away from an excuse culture. The work they put in at training is outstanding, and we back them to deliver. Yes, game time matters, but these are X-factor players and real match-winners,” Morkel said.

