Tensions rise as ICC penalises players; PCB and BCCI exchange complaints
Dubai: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to personally pay Haris Rauf’s fine after the International Cricket Council (ICC) penalised the fast bowler 30% of his match fee for using “abusive language,” Samaa TV reported on Friday.
According to sources, the ICC also issued a warning to Pakistan opening batter Sahibzada Farhan for his controversial celebration during the Super Fours fixture against arch-rival India at the ongoing Asia Cup.
Following the development, Samaa TV reported that the PCB chairman will personally cover Rauf’s penalty.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially lodged a complaint with the ICC and match referee Andy Pycroft against Pakistan cricketers Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for their on-field conduct last Sunday.
During India’s six-wicket win over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, Farhan and Rauf’s actions attracted backlash. In the post-match presentation, Abhishek Sharma accused Pakistan of “coming at us for no reason.”
Farhan performed a gun-shot celebration after scoring his fifty in the first innings, while Rauf had a heated exchange with Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill in the fifth over of the second innings.
Later, during India’s 172-run chase, Rauf, stationed near the boundary rope, responded to jeers from Indian spectators by lifting his fingers to indicate “0-6,” referencing Pakistan’s claims of downing six Indian fighter jets during the border clash after India’s Operation Sindoor in May.
The Indian team demanded strict action against both players for conduct they deemed unacceptable. Rauf faced criticism for multiple incidents, including aggressive gestures after dismissing Sanju Samson.
Notably, the PCB also lodged two complaints with the ICC against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. The board objected to Suryakumar’s remarks after the group-stage game on September 14 regarding the Pahalgam incident, accusing him of politicising the issue.
“Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,” Suryakumar had said after India’s win.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar was found guilty by the ICC of breaching the Code of Conduct for his Pahalgam remark. The Indian captain pleaded not guilty, but ICC match referee Richie Richardson rejected the plea. Like Rauf, Suryakumar was fined 30% of his match fee.
ESPNcricinfo also reported that the PCB requested the ICC impose a Level 4 sanction—reserved for the most serious breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct—on Suryakumar.
