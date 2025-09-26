GOLD/FOREX
Asia Cup 2025: India’s Suryakumar Yadav fined for remarks after Pakistan match

India captain also told to avoid political statements during tournament

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
India captain Suryakumar Yadav
India captain Suryakumar Yadav

Dubai: India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been fined 30 per cent of his match fee for comments made after the Asia Cup group-stage win over Pakistan, PTI reported on Friday, citing tournament organisers.

The sanction followed a complaint from the Pakistan Cricket Board to the ICC, after Suryakumar dedicated India’s September 14 victory to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian armed forces. His remarks were deemed political in nature, breaching the ICC’s code of conduct.

Suryakumar pleaded not guilty but accepted the penalty. He has also been advised to avoid statements that could be interpreted as political during the remainder of the tournament.

The ICC maintains strict rules against political references to ensure cricket remains free of sensitive geopolitical issues.

Related Topics:
PakistanindiaAsia Cup

