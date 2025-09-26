Suryakumar pleaded not guilty but accepted the penalty. He has also been advised to avoid statements that could be interpreted as political during the remainder of the tournament.

The sanction followed a complaint from the Pakistan Cricket Board to the ICC, after Suryakumar dedicated India’s September 14 victory to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian armed forces. His remarks were deemed political in nature, breaching the ICC’s code of conduct.

Dubai: India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been fined 30 per cent of his match fee for comments made after the Asia Cup group-stage win over Pakistan, PTI reported on Friday, citing tournament organisers.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.