Asia Cup 2025: ICC fines Pakistan's Haris Rauf, warns Sahibzada Farhan for on-field conduct

Fast bowler Rauf fined for abusive language; opener Farhan flagged for celebration

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf
AFP

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf and opening batter Sahibzada Farhan for inappropriate behaviour during their Asia Cup Super Fours clash against India in Dubai last Sunday.

Rauf fined, Farhan warned

Rauf was fined 30 per cent of his match fee for using abusive language during India’s six-wicket win, while Farhan received an official warning for his gun-shot celebration after scoring a half-century in the first innings, media reports said.

An ICC source confirmed the ruling on Friday, stating: “Haris Rauf fined 30 per cent of the match fee for abusive language, nothing to do with the gesture, and Sahibzada got a warning from ICC.”

India lodges complaint

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier lodged a formal complaint with the ICC and match referee Andy Pycroft, demanding strict action against both players. The complaint cited conduct that, according to the Indian team, crossed the line of acceptable on-field behaviour.

Heated exchanges and crowd taunts

Rauf’s behaviour drew criticism for several incidents. He was involved in verbal exchanges with India’s Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill in the fifth over of India’s chase. After dismissing Sanju Samson, Rauf displayed aggressive celebrations.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
