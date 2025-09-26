An ICC source confirmed the ruling on Friday, stating: “Haris Rauf fined 30 per cent of the match fee for abusive language, nothing to do with the gesture, and Sahibzada got a warning from ICC.”

Rauf was fined 30 per cent of his match fee for using abusive language during India’s six-wicket win, while Farhan received an official warning for his gun-shot celebration after scoring a half-century in the first innings, media reports said.

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf and opening batter Sahibzada Farhan for inappropriate behaviour during their Asia Cup Super Fours clash against India in Dubai last Sunday.

Rauf’s behaviour drew criticism for several incidents. He was involved in verbal exchanges with India’s Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill in the fifth over of India’s chase. After dismissing Sanju Samson, Rauf displayed aggressive celebrations.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier lodged a formal complaint with the ICC and match referee Andy Pycroft, demanding strict action against both players. The complaint cited conduct that, according to the Indian team, crossed the line of acceptable on-field behaviour.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.