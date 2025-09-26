This year’s tournament has already seen sparks fly between the two sides. India declined to shake hands with Pakistan after both of their previous encounters. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was accused of making a political gesture following the first match, while Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf were criticised for aggressive celebrations in the second.

Head coach Mike Hesson urged his players to block out off-field distractions and concentrate solely on the game. “My message to the players is just focus on cricket — and that’s what we will be doing,” he told reporters after the win.

Dubai: Pakistan will play India in the Asia Cup final for the first time in history after edging Bangladesh by 11 runs in a tense Super Four clash in Dubai on Thursday. The victory set up a blockbuster final on Sunday, marking another chapter in one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

Sharma’s 74 off 39 balls proved decisive in India’s successful chase of 172 in the Super Four match. “We have to keep India under pressure for longer. They are the No.1 side for a reason,” Hesson added.

Hesson acknowledged that India, the reigning world champions, will be tough to beat. “We were passive in the first game and allowed India to control it. In the last match, we had them under pressure for a good period until Abhishek Sharma’s exceptional innings turned it,” he said.

Despite the controversy, India dominated both fixtures, winning the Group A game by seven wickets and the Super Four match by six wickets. Those results extended India’s unbeaten streak against Pakistan to seven matches across formats since 2022.

For Hesson and his team, Sunday represents both a challenge and an opportunity. “We have deserved this chance. Now it’s up to us to make the most of it,” he said. “We have been working to get into a position to win the trophy.”

“I think the way we played against India in the last match was a huge step up from the first,” said Hesson, who previously coached New Zealand. “We had the game by the scruff of the neck, but credit to Abhishek for taking it away.”

Pakistan struggled badly in the first meeting, limping to 127-9 before India cruised home with ease. The second clash was more competitive, but India again proved stronger.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.