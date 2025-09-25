GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan beat Bangladesh in thriller to book Asia Cup final spot against India

Bowlers shine in a low-scoring match as Men in Green win by 11 runs in Dubai

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates with teammates after dismissing Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2025.
Dubai: Pakistan’s bowlers delivered under pressure to secure a nail-biting 11-run victory over Bangladesh in a Super Four clash on Thursday, booking their place in the Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

They will now face defending champions India in a high-stakes title showdown on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 136, Bangladesh faltered under pressure, managing only 124 for 9 in their 20 overs. Despite the low score, Pakistan’s disciplined bowling attack ensured their total was enough, striking at crucial intervals to keep Bangladesh on the back foot.

Bangladesh got off to a poor start as Parvez Hossain Emon fell for a duck. Saif Hassan showed resistance with 18, but the top and middle order crumbled under pressure. Shamim Hossain tried to stabilise the innings, but Pakistan never allowed the game to slip away, eventually cleaning up the tail to seal a tense win.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf were the stars with the ball, claiming three wickets apiece, while Saim Ayub chipped in with two vital scalps.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s bowlers had put in a superb performance after opting to bowl first, restricting Pakistan to just 135 for 8. Taskin Ahmed led the charge with an impressive 3 for 28, ably supported by Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, and Mahedi Hasan, who all picked up crucial wickets on a surface that offered grip and turn.

Pakistan struggled to build momentum throughout their innings. Mohammad Haris (31) and Mohammad Nawaz (25) provided brief resistance, helping the team cross the 130-mark.

Put in to bat, Pakistan had a shaky start. Taskin struck early, removing Sahibzada Farhan, while Mahedi sent back Saim Ayub for his fourth T20I duck. Fakhar Zaman and Salman Agha attempted to rebuild but managed only a few boundaries, as Pakistan crawled to 27/2 at the end of the Powerplay.

Rishad’s clever googly removed Fakhar, and he followed up with the wicket of Hussain Talat. Mustafizur then dealt a body blow by dismissing captain Agha Salman, leaving Pakistan in deep trouble.

Promoted up the order, Shaheen Afridi survived two dropped catches and a narrow LBW review, briefly counter-attacking with a towering six before falling to a full toss from Taskin.

A late flurry from Haris and Nawaz hinted at a stronger finish, but both were dismissed in quick succession — Mahedi taking a sharp return catch to remove Haris, and Emon pulling off a brilliant stop to help Taskin claim his third wicket.

In the end, Pakistan’s total of 135 proved just enough, thanks to a collective bowling effort that kept their Asia Cup campaign alive and set up a blockbuster final against arch-rivals India.

