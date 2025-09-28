GOLD/FOREX
Cricket

Tickets sold out for India–Pakistan Asia Cup final in Dubai

Both sides enter the decider with contrasting form but equal hunger for glory

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's Haris Rauf speaks with India's Abhishek Sharma as Shubman Gill watches during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20I at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21, 2025.
Dubai: Tickets for the much-anticipated Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday have sold out, with organisers confirming a capacity crowd of 28,000. Every seat is expected to be taken as fans flock to witness the historic clash.

Record-breaking turnout

Both group and Super Four matches between the two sides earlier this month drew massive numbers — 20,000 for the group game on September 14 and 17,000 for the Super Four contest on September 21, according to Geo News. But the final promises to surpass them all, with the “house full” board already up.

First-ever final meeting

Since the tournament’s launch in 1984, India and Pakistan have never met in an Asia Cup final. This year marks the first, adding extra weight to an already heated rivalry. India head into the final on the back of two commanding wins over Pakistan in this edition.

Pakistan’s rocky road

Pakistan enter the final as underdogs, having lost 12 of their 15 T20Is against India. Their campaign nearly ended in the Super Fours before a gritty comeback against Bangladesh sealed their spot in the decider.

India overcome injury scare

India faced a brief concern when opener Abhishek Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya suffered cramps in the Super Four game against Sri Lanka. Both have since been cleared fit and are expected to feature in the high-voltage final.

