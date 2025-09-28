GOLD/FOREX
Fireworks light up Dubai stadium as India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup final

Fireworks and cheers as India secures ninth Asia Cup title

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Fireworks lit up the Dubai International Stadium as India won the DP World Asia Cup final, defeating Pakistan on Sunday.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

India sealed a thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan on Sunday, with just two balls to spare at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, claiming their ninth Asia Cup title.

Celebration lights up Dubai

The stadium erupted as fireworks lit up the roof, marking India’s triumph in spectacular fashion. Fans and players joined in the jubilant celebrations, capping a tournament that highlighted India’s dominance and Pakistan’s spirited challenge.

Pakistan wins all games except India clash

Pakistan had a stellar tournament, winning every game except against India. Batting first in the final, they stumbled from 113-1 to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, giving India a tense but chaseable target.

India’s dramatic fightback

India began shakily at 20-3 in just four overs, including the prized wicket of Abhishek Sharma. But a steady partnership between Tilak Varma (69*) and Shivam Dube (33) guided India to 150-5 in 19.4 overs, completing a clean sweep of the tournament.

With fireworks lighting up Dubai and fans cheering wildly, India celebrated a clean sweep of the 2025 Asia Cup, cementing their dominance in the region.

