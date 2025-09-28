Fireworks light up Dubai stadium as India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup final

Fireworks and cheers as India secures ninth Asia Cup title
India sealed a thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan on Sunday, with just two balls to spare at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, claiming their ninth Asia Cup title.
The stadium erupted as fireworks lit up the roof, marking India’s triumph in spectacular fashion. Fans and players joined in the jubilant celebrations, capping a tournament that highlighted India’s dominance and Pakistan’s spirited challenge.
Pakistan had a stellar tournament, winning every game except against India. Batting first in the final, they stumbled from 113-1 to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, giving India a tense but chaseable target.
India began shakily at 20-3 in just four overs, including the prized wicket of Abhishek Sharma. But a steady partnership between Tilak Varma (69*) and Shivam Dube (33) guided India to 150-5 in 19.4 overs, completing a clean sweep of the tournament.
With fireworks lighting up Dubai and fans cheering wildly, India celebrated a clean sweep of the 2025 Asia Cup, cementing their dominance in the region.
