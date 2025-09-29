GOLD/FOREX
Tilak Varma: From Hyderabad’s streets to Asia Cup hero — India’s new batting backbone

Youngster’s unbeaten 69 off 53 balls powers India past Pakistan in tense Asia Cup final

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
India's Tilak Varma celebrates after guiding his team to victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Dubai: Under the bright floodlights at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a new star was born. When India’s top order stumbled in the high-pressure Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan, many feared the worst. But 22-year-old Tilak Varma rose to the occasion with the composure of a seasoned pro.

His unbeaten 69 off 53 balls not only steadied India’s innings but also carried them across the finish line with a five-wicket win, sealed with just two deliveries to spare. With calmness under pressure, timely big hits and crucial partnerships, the young left-hander turned what looked like heartbreak into triumph — announcing himself as the future of Indian cricket.

Humble beginnings in Hyderabad

Tilak’s journey makes his Asia Cup heroics even more remarkable. Born on November 8, 2002, in Hyderabad, he grew up in modest surroundings. His father, an electrician, worked long hours to support the family, while Tilak juggled academics at Crescent Model English School and Lepakshi Junior College with a relentless passion for cricket.

From street matches with a tennis ball to structured training, his early talent was unmistakable. It was coach Salim Bayash who recognised his potential and nurtured it at the Legala Cricket Academy in Lingampally. Despite long commutes and financial hurdles, Tilak’s determination never wavered. Those years instilled the discipline and resilience that now define his game.

Domestic cricket to the IPL stage

Tilak broke into the domestic circuit with his Ranji Trophy debut in the 2018–19 season for Hyderabad, followed soon after by T20 and List A appearances. His big breakthrough came at the 2022 IPL auction, when the Mumbai Indians placed their trust in the youngster.

In the high-pressure environment of the IPL, Tilak impressed immediately with his fearless strokeplay and steady temperament. Those performances gave him both visibility and belief — and laid the path to the national team.

Wearing the India colours

Tilak’s hard work bore fruit in August 2023, when he made his T20I debut for India against the West Indies. A month later came his ODI debut. His ability to counter both pace and spin, combined with useful part-time off-spin, made him a flexible option for selectors and captains alike.

Tilak’s match-winning knock in the Asia Cup final will be remembered not just for the runs but for the temperament it showcased. From the narrow lanes of Hyderabad to cricket’s grandest stage in Dubai, his story embodies resilience, focus and ambition.

For India, the victory brought another continental title. For cricket fans, it signalled the arrival of a young batter who could shape the team’s future for years to come. 

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
