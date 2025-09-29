Tilak Varma: From Hyderabad’s streets to Asia Cup hero — India’s new batting backbone

Tilak broke into the domestic circuit with his Ranji Trophy debut in the 2018–19 season for Hyderabad, followed soon after by T20 and List A appearances. His big breakthrough came at the 2022 IPL auction, when the Mumbai Indians placed their trust in the youngster.

From street matches with a tennis ball to structured training, his early talent was unmistakable. It was coach Salim Bayash who recognised his potential and nurtured it at the Legala Cricket Academy in Lingampally. Despite long commutes and financial hurdles, Tilak’s determination never wavered. Those years instilled the discipline and resilience that now define his game.

His unbeaten 69 off 53 balls not only steadied India’s innings but also carried them across the finish line with a five-wicket win, sealed with just two deliveries to spare. With calmness under pressure, timely big hits and crucial partnerships, the young left-hander turned what looked like heartbreak into triumph — announcing himself as the future of Indian cricket.

