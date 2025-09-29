GOLD/FOREX
Asia Cup 2025 over? Sweat Not! Top Bollywood movies with nail-biting sporting finishes to get adrenaline fix

These sports dramas serve up patriotism, rivalry, and triumphs like no one's business

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
Ranveer Singh in sporting biopic of Kapil Dev '83'.
Supplied

Missing the adrenaline rush of the South Asia Cup 2025 and that tense post-match drama? Don’t sulk—Bollywood’s got your back. These cricket capers and sports dramas serve up patriotism, rivalry, and goosebump-inducing triumphs that’ll have you fist-pumping like it’s match day.

Lagaan (2001)


Colonial India, crippling taxes, no clue about cricket—what could possibly go wrong? A ragtag bunch of villagers, led by Aamir Khan’s farmer with fire in his eyes, take on the Brits in this Oscar-nominated epic. Spoiler: freedom is on the line, and so are your feels.

83 (2021)


Relive the fairy-tale moment when Kapil Dev’s boys turned underdogs into world champions. It’s not just a film—it’s a victory lap that’ll make you want to chant “India! India!” in your living room.

Iqbal (2005)


No voice, no hearing, no problem. This heartwarmer follows a deaf-mute boy’s dream to bowl for India. With sheer grit (and some pitch-perfect mentorship), he shows that silence can roar louder than stadiums.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)


From punching train tickets to lifting World Cups, this biopic starring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput gives you the inside scoop on Captain Cool. Warning: you may walk away with Mahendra Singh Dhoni-level swagger. This Neeraj Pandey-directed chronicles his early days in a small Indian town and eventually winning the world cup for his country.

Jersey (2022)


Age is just a number, until your son asks for a jersey and your washed-up cricket career comes calling. This one’s all about second chances, fatherhood feels, and late-blooming glory.

Beyond Cricket: Game-Changers

Chak De! India (2007)


Shah Rukh Khan as the redemption-seeking coach of the Indian women’s hockey team? Say less. It’s unity, grit, and that unforgettable “Sattar minute” speech that still gives us chills. Plus, this film is undoubtedly superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s most impressive films to date. What's not to love about director Shimit Amin’s Chak De India compelling sports drama about a disgraced former national hockey player who agrees to coach the national women’s hockey team, seven years after he’s disgraced. This film is pulsating with action, drama, and a good dose of patriotic fervour.

Dangal (2016)


Girls can’t wrestle? Tell that to Mahavir Singh Phogat and his gold-hungry daughters. This true story pins down patriarchy and body-slams gender bias. Pure knockout cinema.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)


The Flying Sikh’s biopic is equal parts pain, perseverance, and power. Farhan Akhtar gives it his all. By the end, you’ll be sprinting on your treadmill pretending you’re Milkha Singh.

Sultan (2016)

Bollywood actor and controversy child Salman Khan trades swag for sweat in this story of a wrestler seeking redemption. It’s got love, loss, and a beefy comeback that screams desi Rocky vibes.

