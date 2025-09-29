Colonial India, crippling taxes, no clue about cricket—what could possibly go wrong? A ragtag bunch of villagers, led by Aamir Khan’s farmer with fire in his eyes, take on the Brits in this Oscar-nominated epic. Spoiler: freedom is on the line, and so are your feels.

From punching train tickets to lifting World Cups, this biopic starring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput gives you the inside scoop on Captain Cool. Warning: you may walk away with Mahendra Singh Dhoni-level swagger. This Neeraj Pandey-directed chronicles his early days in a small Indian town and eventually winning the world cup for his country.

Shah Rukh Khan as the redemption-seeking coach of the Indian women’s hockey team? Say less. It’s unity, grit, and that unforgettable “Sattar minute” speech that still gives us chills. Plus, this film is undoubtedly superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s most impressive films to date. What's not to love about director Shimit Amin’s Chak De India compelling sports drama about a disgraced former national hockey player who agrees to coach the national women’s hockey team, seven years after he’s disgraced. This film is pulsating with action, drama, and a good dose of patriotic fervour.

