Pakistan's Minhas keen to carry red-hot form into U19 World Cup

19-year-old has been in sensational form, smashing three centuries in the past month alone

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Pakistan's Minhas keen to carry red-hot form into U19 World Cup

Dubai: Pakistan Under-19 batting sensation Sameer Minhas has been in the spotlight after producing a stunning 172-run knock in the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 final against India in Dubai, a performance that powered Pakistan to the title.

With the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup just around the corner, Minhas is eager to carry that red-hot form into the global tournament and help Pakistan clinch the prestigious crown.

“Our plan is simple — to win the World Cup. Personally, my first goal is to win it for Pakistan, and the second is to become player of the tournament,” Minhas said, as quoted by the PCB.

The 19-year-old has been in sensational form, smashing three centuries in the past month alone. His record-breaking 172 against India in the Asia Cup final — a match Pakistan won by a massive 191 runs — stands out as the highlight of his purple patch.

That breathtaking innings catapulted Minhas into the spotlight ahead of the U-19 World Cup, and he is embracing the attention that comes with it.

“It was an incredible feeling. Representing Pakistan and performing at that level is something truly special,” he said.

Multiple records

Minhas shattered multiple records with that knock, becoming the fastest batter to score a century in Men’s Youth ODIs and registering the highest individual score by a Pakistani player at the U-19 level.

Following their Asia Cup triumph and a subsequent title win in the tri-series in Zimbabwe, Pakistan have firmly established themselves as strong contenders for the U-19 World Cup. According to Minhas, the team’s biggest strength lies in its unity.

“Our bonding is very strong, and that unity has helped us win trophies,” he explained.

Pakistan are aiming for their third Men’s U-19 World Cup title, having previously lifted the trophy in 2004 and 2006.

Inspired by South African legend AB de Villiers’ fearless style of play, Minhas is expected to be Pakistan’s key weapon in conditions across Zimbabwe and Namibia. Led by Farhan Yousaf, Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign against England on January 16.

