Arabian Gulf Investment and Green Harbor Investment ink $500M deal to boost AI and robotics

“The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Green Harbor Investment of China will open new horizons for joint cooperation in a number of important investment fields, particularly in the sectors of technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics. This will enable us to keep pace with the rapid development in these vital and important sectors,” says Dr. Al Muhairbi. “We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to our wise leadership for its support to private sector companies to play their role in investment and innovation, making them key contributors to driving economic growth”.