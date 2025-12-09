Arabian Gulf Investment and Green Harbor Investment ink $500M deal to boost AI and robotics

The fund targets local and global IPOs, prioritising advanced tech, AI, and robotics
Abu Dhabi: UAE-based Arabian Gulf Investment, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Chinese company Green Harbor Investment (GHI). The MoU signing took place today at the Mandarin Emirates Palace Hotel.
Under this MoU, both parties intend to cooperate in establishing an investment fund with an initial capital of $500 million. The fund will focus on local and global IPO projects, giving priority to advanced technology sectors, artificial intelligence, and robotics.
The MoU was signed by Dr. Khalifa Saif Al Muhairbi, Chairman of Arabian Gulf Investment Group, and Zhi Di Liu, Chairwoman of Green Harbor Investment, in the presence of representatives from both companies.
“The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Green Harbor Investment of China will open new horizons for joint cooperation in a number of important investment fields, particularly in the sectors of technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics. This will enable us to keep pace with the rapid development in these vital and important sectors,” says Dr. Al Muhairbi. “We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to our wise leadership for its support to private sector companies to play their role in investment and innovation, making them key contributors to driving economic growth”.
"The investment fund will explore the best opportunities in the fields of advanced technology and artificial intelligence. We will announce, in the future, the fund’s investments and activities in several global companies, which will contribute to our plans for growth and expansion in our businesses during the upcoming period,” Al Muhairbi added.
He affirmed that “Arabian Gulf Investment is moving toward diversifying its investments in the coming period across advanced technology and artificial intelligence sectors, and exploring investment opportunities within these fields”.
The fund primarily targets pre-IPO opportunities, IPOs, and private equity investments in publicly listed high-growth technology companies, with a focus on artificial intelligence sectors, AI computing infrastructure, as well as essential hardware and facilities that support AI operations — including AI chips and AI-optimized data centers with supporting infrastructure such as high-speed networks.
The fund also focuses on AI applications through end-user deployment and solutions, such as AI agents (capable of performing tasks independently, including customer-service robots and workflow-automation tools), consumer AI devices (such as AI-powered smart-home devices and wearables), AIGC content tools (including AI-driven design platforms, short-form media video-synthesis tools, and developer code-generation tools), and vertical AI software (such as AI for healthcare diagnostics and industrial quality control).
The fund is additionally interested in robotics systems, including end-use robotic products such as humanoid robots for industrial or consumer applications, collaborative robots designed for safe human-machine cooperation in manufacturing and warehousing, and service robots (including surgical robots, delivery robots, and facility-maintenance robots). It also focuses on robotics-enabling technologies through core software, such as motion-control software and AI-powered perception modules.
