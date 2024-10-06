A positive move for serious students

Canada and Australia’s recent changes in student visa policies should be seen as positive steps for serious learners, said Khan. This measure will regulate potential migrants who try to use the student visa “as a backdoor entry to migrate for work or other purposes.”

“These countries are ensuring that their education systems remain a great choice for those who are genuinely committed to studying and building their future through academic growth,” Khan emphasised, adding, “I welcome these changes, as they protect the integrity of the student visa system.”

Recent changes in student admissions have driven many to explore opportunities elsewhere. Countries like Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland and other European Union countries are increasingly becoming sought-after destinations for international education.

Spotlight on Germany and the Netherlands

“Germany and the Netherlands offer strong academic programmes, affordable tuition, and excellent post-graduation work opportunities, making them appealing alternatives for international students looking for quality education and a global career pathway.”

Germany is currently home to over 458,000 international students, making it one of the most popular destinations for higher education globally, he pointed out.

“Fields such as engineering, IT, and research are in high demand, and Germany offers excellent post-graduation employment opportunities, allowing students to stay and work for up to 18 months after completing their studies. “

The Netherlands has also experienced a rise in international students, with over 122,000 students currently enrolled in Dutch universities, said Khan. “Its popularity stems from the large number of English-taught programmes, making it an attractive destination for students who may not speak Dutch.”

For working professionals seeking to advance their careers through executive programmes abroad, Khan identified key destinations such as the US, UK, Germany, Singapore, Australia, and the Netherlands.

How to secure admissions in Canada and Australia under new guidelines

With Canada and Australia now focusing on international students serious about their studies, Khan provides tips for applying under the new policies to study in these countries.

“Ensure your academic record is strong, and your study goals align with the programmes you are applying for. Clearly demonstrate your genuine commitment to studying and long-term career goals,” he said.

He also highlighted how students can leverage available pathways for work and residency opportunities.