UAE Vice President congratulates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed on his graduation from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated his grandson, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on his graduation from the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

During a meeting at the Al Marmoom Rest House on Saturday, His Highness expressed his pride in Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed's outstanding achievements. His Highness praised the dedication and excellence that Sheikh Mohammed exemplified, representing the UAE in one of the world's most prestigious military institutions, whose distinguished graduates include prominent leaders in the region. His Highness also wished Sheikh Mohammed continued success in serving the nation and contributing to its progress.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his heartfelt gratitude and acknowledged the deeply rooted values instilled in him by His Highness. These principles, including patriotism and an unwavering commitment to national progress, have been a guiding force throughout his academic journey and pursuit of excellence.