Dubai: Businesses in India did not waste any time in looking for options in the UAE from the time President Trump set 25% as tariffs on Indian exports to the US – and then doubled it for the country buying oil from Russia. Those tariffs have now taken effect as of today (August 27).

The same talks are being heard in the UAE’s jewellery trade, with more Indian companies looking to set up jewellery design and production centres here rather than have them ship out from India. India’s jewellery export businesses will take some of the biggest hits if the 50% tariffs remain. With the extra 25%, the landed cost in the US will ‘price them out of the US market’.

“After the first 25% was revealed, many in India were still hopeful that this was a Trump negotiating tactic,” said the CEO of a food processing unit in the UAE. “Then came the second 25% and there seemed no move to reach a deal between the US and India. That has got several Indian businesses with US exports talking to us about some sort of joint ventures or investments in the UAE.”

"Kanz is not looking for any joint venture (with an Indian jeweller). I would rather wait until there is clarity. As of now, we arr struggling to meet expenses (from high gold prices) and don't want any new commitments."

"On US tariffs, people need to wait and watch as Mr. Trump has a tendency to change decisions within a short time," said Dhanak. "Let's wait to see if there are any changes in the next one month.

So, if these Indian jewelers can shift production meant for the US to the UAE, it would mean tariffs of 10% on exports and not 50%. Of course, that applies only ‘if the production and value addition happens in the UAE’, said Krishnan Ramachandran, CEO of Barjeel Geojit Financial Services.

Now, several Indian businesses already have a presence in the UAE, 'particularly in sectors such as textiles and garments, metals and engineering goods, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and IT-enabled services', said Venkatesh Santhanam, Managing Partner at MCA Gulf and former convener at IBPC Dubai and former chairman of ICAI Dubai Chapter.

“It would be reasonable to assume that Indian firms exporting to the US may now be reconsidering where they manufacture and ship products from in order to secure the most favourable tariff rates. Especially if their core (export) market is the US.

This means that a meaningful portion of manufacturing, assembly, or finishing must take place in the UAE. "Businesses are increasingly recalibrating their supply chains to achieve this, whether by relocating final-stage production, setting up packaging and distribution centres, or forming local joint ventures," said Venkatesh Santhanam of MCA Gulf.

