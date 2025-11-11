Why India can’t stop talking about Zohran Mamdani — and why it should pause

The Mamdani comparison is similarly misplaced. He is a charismatic politician who ran a brilliant campaign, but he also comes from wealth and privilege — something his Indian admirers gloss over. His economic ideas, too, have been tried in India with poor outcomes. Consider Mumbai’s rent-controlled, crumbling buildings in a city where space commands a premium, or the slow-moving, corruption-scarred Delhi Development Authority. Or shopping at Kendriya Bhandar, where “nothing but nothing is available” and what is available is often expired or rotten. That’s the model Mamdani wants in New York — alongside higher taxes — and unless executed with exceptional skill, it’s a recipe for disaster. India still carries the receipts, and these are cautionary tales of why governments should stay out of such experiments.