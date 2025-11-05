Zohran Mamdani has won: What does the New York City mayor actually do?

The mayor functions much like a governor within city limits. He or she appoints commissioners to run about 45 departments and agencies — including the Police Department, Fire Department, Department of Education, Sanitation, Housing Preservation & Development, and the MTA-linked transit offices. The mayor also appoints deputy mayors to oversee clusters such as housing, operations, and public safety.

Under the New York City Charter, the mayor is responsible for the “health, safety, and welfare” of residents. That means turning political promises into operational realities: keeping the subways running, the streets safe, the schools open, and the city solvent.

When Zohran Mamdani takes the oath of office as New York mayor on January 1, 2026, he will inherit not just a historic mandate but one of the most powerful municipal roles in the world — a post that operates as both head of government and chief public manager for a city of 8.5 million people.

All city spending flows through the Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget, which drafts an annual plan exceeding $110 billion. That proposal must then be approved — and often amended — by the 51-member City Council. The council can hold hearings and override vetoes with a two-thirds vote, keeping the mayor’s influence powerful but not absolute.

New York’s mayor is often the second-most recognised political figure in the United States after the president. The officeholder represents the city’s interests to Albany and Washington, lobbying for transit funds, affordable-housing grants, and federal disaster aid. Maintaining those relationships can determine whether campaign promises become policies.

Beyond bureaucracy, the mayor leads the city in emergencies. From hurricanes and blizzards to terrorist threats, the Office of Emergency Management reports directly to City Hall. During the COVID-19 pandemic, previous mayors exercised sweeping emergency powers — decisions that shaped everything from school closures to vaccination drives.

For Mamdani, that structure means his ambitious pledges — rent freezes, free buses, and city-run groceries — will require cooperation with both the City Council and Governor Kathy Hochul. How he navigates those relationships will define whether his administration’s “mandate for change” becomes tangible progress or stalls in political gridlock.

Despite the title’s grandeur, the mayor cannot unilaterally raise or lower taxes — those decisions lie with the state legislature. Control over public education, too, is periodically reviewed and renewed by Albany. The mayor can propose reforms but must work within a dense web of state laws and federal regulations.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.